“Would like to see more” – Middlesbrough fan pundit makes selection claim about 21-year-old

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Terrace Talk’ series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Middlesbrough will be looking to bounce back from their recent 2-0 defeat to Millwall when they host Blackburn Rovers at the Riverside Stadium this weekend.

One of the individuals who will be pushing for a place in the club’s starting eleven for this particular fixture is Matthew Hoppe who was introduced as a substitute against the Lions.

Signed by Boro during the summer transfer window, the forward has yet to make a positive impact for the club in the Championship.

Limited to just three appearances at this level due to the presence of Chuba Akpom, Rodrigo Muniz and Duncan Watmore, it will be interesting to see whether Hoppe will benefit from the arrival of a new manager.

Despite being linked with a number of individuals, Boro have yet to draft in a replacement for Chris Wilder who was sacked earlier this month.

Making reference to Hoppe, FLW’s Middlesbrough fan pundit Dana Malt has admitted that she would like to see the forward be given more chances to impress at this level.

Speaking to FLW, Malt said: “I would like to see more of Matthew Hoppe, especially because we haven’t really seen a lot of pressing from the front this season and that is something that he brings to the table.

“Having read a few reviews of his performance for the USA men’s national team and for Schalke as well, he is somebody who will harass defenders to try and win the ball back and that’s been absent in Boro’s play this season.

“Starting from the front we’ve just lacked that energy and I think Matthew Hoppe can bring that.

“He’s had his time now in the Under-21’s to build up fitness, hopefully we can see him a lot more from now going forward and the same with Marcus Forss who has been restricted to bit-part appearances as well.

“So hopefully, the both of them can have a lot more of an impact for us this season.”

Quiz: 14 questions about Middlesbrough’s season so far that will test your knowledge

1 of 14 Who scored Middlesbrough's first goal of the 2022/23 campaign? Matt Crooks Duncan Watmore Isaiah Jones Chuba Akpom

The Verdict

Whereas Hoppe has yet to set the second-tier alight with his performances, there is no reason why he cannot help Boro climb the league standings over the course of the coming months.

Still adapting to life in the Championship, it will be interesting to see whether the 21-year-old is able to improve his overall game between now and the end of the season.

If he is given another opportunity to impress this weekend, Hoppe could bolster his chances of becoming a regular member of Boro’s starting eleven if he scores or provides an assist in this particular fixture.

Middlesbrough will need all of their players to step up to the mark on Saturday against a Blackburn outfit that have already won seven league games this season.