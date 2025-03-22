Rasmus Kristensen has admitted that he "would like" to extend his stay at Eintracht Frankfurt amid talk of a permanent exit away from Leeds United.

Speaking to Danish news outlet, Tipsbladet, Kristensen looked to provide more clarity on where he hopes his long-term future lies after a successful spell at the Deutsche Bank Park.

The defender was acquired by Jesse Marsch from RB Salzburg for a reported £11m fee back in June 2022, but hasn't featured for the Whites since a 4-1 defeat by Tottenham Hotspur on the final day of the 2022/23 season, when their relegation back to the Championship was confirmed.

Kristensen spent last season on loan at AS Roma under the management of José Mourinho and Daniele De Rossi, before joining the Bundesliga outfit in mid-July after being a part of his country's squad at UEFA Euro 2024 in another temporary switch which included an option-to-buy at the end of the season.

Throughout the campaign, the 27-year-old has been the subject of plenty of news with regard to his long-term future, with these fresh revelations giving an even greater indication that it looks set to be away from Elland Road, regardless of Leeds' chances of a return to the top flight.

Rasmus Kristensen hopes to extend Eintracht Frankfurt stay amid Leeds United uncertainty

It was reported at the start of March by Florian Plettenberg of Sky Sport Germany that the side, currently fourth in the Bundesliga, were looking to negotiate a cut-price permanent deal with Leeds, as the initial option-to-buy was said to be in the region of €10-12m.

Plettenberg then stated that a €6m fee had been agreed between the parties, which could rise to €8m with add-ons, and that whilst it would take a period of time for the announcement to be formally made, Kristensen would sign a contract until 2029 with Frankfurt.

No formal announcement looks any closer at this moment in time, and whilst Kristensen understands that he is still technically under Leeds' control, the centre-back hopes to be featuring for 'Die Adler' in the long run after making 34 appearances thus far, which has also seen the side reach the UEFA Europa League quarter-finals, where they will face Tottenham Hotspur.

"I am still owned by Leeds, so I have to work in that scenario. Those are the facts," the former FC Midtjylland man stated to Tipsbladet.

Rasmus Kristensen's career since joining Leeds United Apps Goals Leeds United 30 3 AS Roma (Loan) 31 1 Eintracht Frankfurt (Loan 34 3 All Stats as per Transfermarkt (Correct as of 22/03/25)

"Yes, I would like to (stay at Eintracht Frankfurt), and I have not hidden that either. It is a place where my family and I feel good. I hope we can find a solution to it, but if not, then you have to feel good somewhere else," Kristensen concluded.

Leeds United will hope for swift resolution to Rasmus Kristensen saga

No doubt from a Leeds perspective, it feels like the time is right for this saga to conclude, although it won't be at the forefront of Daniel Farke's mind just yet with promotion in sight.

What will delight United from a financial point of view is that no money is set to be lost on Kristensen as a result of the £11m deal from Salzburg being spread across the length of his five-year contract at Elland Road, and that profit is likely to be made if bonuses are to be activated if the aforementioned option-to-buy deal is confirmed.

The Dane clearly understands his role in the situation, and his sole focus is clearly on having a positive end to the campaign domestically and internationally, and taking developments as and when they come.

However, given his prior struggles in white and Leeds' current defensive options, it would take an extraordinary turn of events to pan out for him to add to his 30 appearances for the club, who are eight games away from ending a two-year Premier League exile.