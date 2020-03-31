‘Would lead to them being financially crippled’ – Ex-Leeds United player reacts to Radrizzani’s latest comments

As the global pandemic Coronavirus continues to ravage across the world, football has been put on pause for the moment.

The EFL and Premier League have confirmed that no football will be played before April 30th at the very earliest, and even that date is looking incredibly unlikely as the United Kingdom remains in lockdown.

There has been an array of chatter about how to finish off the 2019/20 season, with suggestions for it to be made ‘null and void’ – something that Leeds fans will undoubtedly be against, whilst the most likely solution now looks to be to play games behind closed doors, with several being played a week.

Radrizzani of course, will be keeping a close eye on proceedings as he eyes a promotion to the Premier League and the lucrative cash wind-fall that comes with it.

Speaking to Tuttosport, as cited by Yorkshire Evening Post, Radrizzani said, “We are fighting for the promotion worth more than 200 million and it is also a very important thing for the club because we have been missing from the Premier League for 16 years.

“With a month and a half of time you can finish, even less. There are nine games you could play in June or even behind closed doors on Sunday and Wednesday, as often happens.”

However, playing behind closed doors will have consequences for many clubs in the footballing pyramid, most notably League One and Two clubs who often rely on gate receipts to see them keep afloat financially.It’s clear the outcome that the Leeds chief wants, and it’s a sentiment that a lot of teams who are in the promotion/title mix in their respective leagues are likely to want to see also.

It’s a issue that is of concern to former Spurs goalkeeper Paul Robinson – speaking to MOT Leeds News, Robinson said, “There’s no point playing without fans. It would be an absolute disaster for some clubs and would lead to them being financially crippled.

“When you’re playing behind closed doors at night, League 2 and the lower league clubs will have to put floodlights on and have no gate receipts. That’s a huge drain on their finances.

“For lower league clubs it will only add to financial worries because of the added expense – floodlights, heating, showers… people take it for granted but it all costs.

“I’d much rather see the season finished properly with the games being played, but even if it means delaying for another month to July, why not do that and start the next season late?

“I don’t think decisions can be made about playing behind closed doors until decisions have been made higher up.”

The verdict

This is an issue that is simply going to divide opinion across the board, and there is no one solution that will keep everyone happy.

I think playing behind closed doors is the sensible solution here, get the season done as quickly as possible, as long as League One and Two clubs in particular are offered some sort of financial relief so they are not hard done by.

It’s a tough decision for all, but it will need to be sorted in the coming weeks.