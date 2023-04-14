This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more...

George Hall is currently enjoying a breakthrough season at Birmingham City, as the young man has become a regular under John Eustace.

The Blues boss has shown incredible trust in the 18-year-old as he has made the step up to Championship football.

Could George Hall stay at Birmingham City?

Hall has established himself as a regular member of the first team and has managed to rack up 29 appearances for the Blues so far, with still five games remaining in the season.

The 18-year-old has started five of the last six games for Birmingham, including completing 90 minutes against Stoke City on Monday afternoon.

Despite still being raw and inexperienced, Hall is starting to show his quality in the starting XI, and he has got lots of Birmingham fans excited about how far he can go.

However, his performances haven’t gone unnoticed, with Leeds United and Liverpool both reportedly in attendance at a recent Birmingham game to watch Hall live.

Here at FLW, we asked Birmingham fan pundit Tom Oxland on whether he can see the teenager leaving the Blues this summer.

He said: “I mean personally I don't feel like it would make sense for George Hall to leave Blues yet. Obviously, he's only played a handful of games for us in the starting XI this season, so I still think he's got a lot of time to develop.

“If he goes to a club like Leeds or Liverpool unless Leeds come down, I just don't think he's going to get the right development and enough game time. It would just be a waste of talent unless they were willing to loan him back to us then I'd definitely be open to us selling him at the right price.

“For now I think it just makes more sense for him to stay at Blues, but then again we are a club that is struggling for money so if the price was right then we've got to do what we've got to do.”

What next for George Hall?

The young midfielder will be hoping that he can continue his impressive spell in the first team by starting the remaining five games of the season and helping Birmingham finish as high as they possibly can.

Hall is still under contract at Birmingham until 2024, but this summer could represent a difficult moment for the club. As Tom mentioned, the Blues are cash-stricken, and if the Premier League sides are genuine about their interest, they could make suitable offers for the midfielder, considering he has 12 months left.

However, that is out of Hall's control, and the young man will have his full concentration on finishing the season strong with Birmingham. Eustace has shown incredible faith in Hall, and the midfielder is bound to repay the faith shown every time he steps onto the pitch for the Blues.