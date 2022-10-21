“Would jump at the chance” – Should West Brom look to capitalise on Aston Villa decision to aid manager hunt? The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Aston Villa confirmed last night that Steven Gerrard had left his position as manager, with former Blackpool boss Neil Critchley one of the staff members sacked alongside him.

The 44-year-old won promotion to the Championship with the Seasiders in 2020/21 and led them to a 16th placed finish last term but left Bloomfield Road to join Gerrard’s backroom staff last summer.

Critchley’s availability could be of interest to West Bromwich Albion, who are searching for a replacement for Steve Bruce.

But is he someone they should consider?

We quizzed our FLW writers…

Declan Harte

It was a huge gamble for Critchley to make the move to Villa, giving up his role at Blackpool, and these four months have not worked out at all for him.

But his work with the Seasiders should see him linked to a return to the Championship soon.

He could even be a good fit for the Baggies, who would work well with his style of play.

It is a talented squad at the Hawthorns, and there is no doubt that Critchley would jump at the chance for a quick return to management with this team.

Ned Holmes

I fully expect to see Critchley back in the Championship soon but it might just be too soon for the West Brom job.

Had he stayed at Blackpool, a top job in the division could have been in the offing at this point but his stock will have fallen a little while he was at Villa Park.

There’s a lot to like about the 44-year-old, who has shown his quality working with young players and on small budgets – something that the Albion chiefs will be impressed by.

He’s worth an interview, in my eyes, if they aren’t already closing in on their number one candidate, and he could do a fantastic job at The Hawthorns.

But you wonder whether the Baggies might be worried about the optics and go for an appointment that looks more ambitious from the outside.

Billy Mulley

I really like Neil Critchley and I think he deserves a lot of credit for how he advanced Blackpool and provided Michael Appleton with the tools to continue their progression.

And whilst the current vacancy at West Brom is an appealing one, I am not entirely sure Critchley is suited to the role.

Yes, Critchley would be someone who can develop the pathway between the first team and the youth system, with the Baggies possessing a plethora of exciting youngsters who are waiting to make the leap to regular first-team contention.

However, he needs a job where patience will be afforded to him and where the project and longevity of the project is prioritised over a destination where there will be rather immediate lofty expectations.