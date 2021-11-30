Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Sheffield United

‘Would it be so bad?’, ‘Be some January’ – These Sheffield United fans react as transfer speculation builds involving 26-y/o

Published

3 mins ago

on

Sheffield United could lose Ben Davies in the January transfer window after it was revealed he is a target for West Ham.

The centre-back joined the Blades on loan from Liverpool in the summer but it’s believed that he could return to Anfield in the New Year if they find a permanent buyer.

And, according to The Sun, David Moyes is considering moving for the 26-year-old as the Hammers seek a replacement for Angelo Ogbonna, who is set to miss the remainder of the season because of a serious knee injury.

However, it should be said that James Tarkowski is seen as the number one option for the Londoners in the window, but it’s unlikely Burnley will cash in given their position in the league.

So, Davies may become a serious option and the prospect of losing the former Preston man prompted a mixed response from the Sheffield United support.

Here we look at some of the reaction from Twitter…


