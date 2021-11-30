‘Would it be so bad?’, ‘Be some January’ – These Sheffield United fans react as transfer speculation builds involving 26-y/o

Sheffield United could lose Ben Davies in the January transfer window after it was revealed he is a target for West Ham.

The centre-back joined the Blades on loan from Liverpool in the summer but it’s believed that he could return to Anfield in the New Year if they find a permanent buyer.

And, according to The Sun, David Moyes is considering moving for the 26-year-old as the Hammers seek a replacement for Angelo Ogbonna, who is set to miss the remainder of the season because of a serious knee injury.

However, it should be said that James Tarkowski is seen as the number one option for the Londoners in the window, but it’s unlikely Burnley will cash in given their position in the league.

So, Davies may become a serious option and the prospect of losing the former Preston man prompted a mixed response from the Sheffield United support.

Here we look at some of the reaction from Twitter…

Be some January if Davies, Hourihane and Gibbs White get recalled 🤣 https://t.co/XLtN7YeyEK — Tom Fontana (@Fonzyy97) November 29, 2021

He's been a solid defender, but would it be so bad if he left and a youngster (Lopata, Gordon and so on…👀) got a chance? #twitterblades #sufc https://t.co/bVW9dubthR — Sheffield United News (@SheffUNews) November 29, 2021

Im still not convinced about davies in the championship so cant see this — rob (@scholarrob) November 29, 2021

Hopefully we will have JOC back in the new year / next season — Scott⚔ (@scottkeira13) November 29, 2021

Can't see why he gets negative comments I think he has been very good for us, not premier class but definitely comfortable at championship level. — Dave Flute (@DaveFlute) November 29, 2021

Not sure what wet sham are doing. There is no way that Burnley will accept that offer in for a player in last 6 months of his contract & if they do end up going for Davies they’ll be getting a player that isn’t really good enough for that level. — James Fletcher (@Jamesfletcher82) November 29, 2021

No pace means he’s unlikely to play regular EPL but he is more than a backup… — Gibson Fallon (@raceswhitered) November 29, 2021