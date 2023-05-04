This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Cardiff City have been linked with a move for Bristol City former favourite Joe Bryan.

The 29-year-old's contract at Fulham is up this summer and, according to Bristol Live, there are a host of Championship clubs keen.

The Robins are keen on a reunion but Cardiff, Blackburn Rovers, Millwall, Swansea City, and Stoke City are also thought to be interested.

Bryan could become the latest in a list of Bristol City favourites to join the Bluebirds in recent years - joining the likes of Aden Flint, Bobby Reid and Marlon Pack.

Would Joe Bryan be a good signing for Cardiff City?

We asked our FLW writers for their thoughts...

Simmey Hannifin Donaldson

It really should come as no surprise that there is plenty of interest in Joe Bryan this summer.

We've seen previously what a talent he can be at Championship level and the fact he is set to be available on a free makes a move for him a no-brainer for a number of sides in the second tier.

Cardiff are certainly one of those I'd put under that bracket.

They were really unlucky with Jamilu Collins' injury following his arrival last summer, but outside of that, lack quality, senior options at left-back.

That has seen players having to fill in there at times this season.

As such, if they can land Bryan, it would be a very good addition.

It has to be said, though, that the competition they face to do that looks quite fierce.

Ned Holmes

This would be a fantastic signing from Cardiff City.

Joe Bryan's time at Fulham may be set to end a little disappointingly but he's proven himself a top quality player at Championship level.

A dynamic defender, whose athleticism and attacking traits would make him an asset to any club at this level, the 29-year-old is versatile enough to feature as a left-back, left wing-back, and in midfield.

Cardiff's squad needs strengthening ahead of next season and this move would certainly do that while Bryan and Callum O'Dowda could reignite what was a successful relationship at Ashton Gate.

It would hurt their Severnside rivals as well, which is a nice bonus.

Brett Worthington

This could be a very smart signing.

Bryan has shown during his time at Bristol City and Fulham that he is a very top full-back at Championship level. He is only 29, which means Bryan has still got a few years ahead of him, which means he could add a bit of quality to this Cardiff defence.

Cardiff are not well-gifted in the defensive area, and if they are to improve next season, it is definitely a position that needs strengthening, so adding Bryan would bring know-how and experience of the Championship.

His career has stalled as of late due to him losing his place at Fulham and being sent out on loan to French side Nice. But if he did join Cardiff, you would expect him to play regularly, and once back in the swing of things, he could be a proper asset for Cardiff next season.