“Would he be any worse?” – West Brom fan pundit reacts as Steve Bruce eyes move for midfielder

Earlier in the month, a report from TEAMtalk suggested that West Brom had the opportunity to sign free-agent Mohamed Diame.

With nothing coming to fruition yet, and uncertainty around the finer details involved with a move, it remains to be seen if the 34-year-old will return to England.

Leaving Qatari club Al Ahli in the summer of 2021, Diame still finds himself without permanent employers.

The experienced midfielder has racked up over 200 appearances at Premier League level, whilst he has also featured 75 times in the second-tier.

Speaking about the possibility of signing Diame, FLW’s West Brom fan pundit Matt Smith said: “The signing of Mo Diame may be one that Albion fans are reluctant to accept, but equally, may need to.

“I think we’ve seen this season that Albion lack any technical ability in the midfield and arguably the final third for that matter.

“The departure of Matheus Pereira has been a massive blow and we’ve certainly not replaced him by any means.

“Diame again wouldn’t really fit that type of profile of a creative midfielder, someone who is going to get goals and assists, but he is a proven performer at not only this level but the Premier League.

“I certainly wouldn’t think he’d be any worse but equally, he has been playing Asia in recent times, I would equally say that he has had his best years, and they’re gone now.

“But would he be any worse? I wouldn’t think so. I mean Jack Wilshere could have been someone Albion could have made a move for. I think technical ability, creativity, he certainly has that in abundance.”

The verdict

Steve Bruce has walked into a difficult situation at West Brom, with the Baggies struggling to reach the performances that the squad are capable of.

The Baggies will need to turn form around if they have any chance of securing promotion back to the Premier League this term and need some sort of spark from anywhere.

Diame has the experience and obvious ability to add real value to the Baggies and could help steer them back in the right direction.

However, it appears that the signing of Diame could be a difficult one to complete.

Bruce will be continuing to assess the free market for sure, as he tries to save West Brom’s campaign from heading into mid-table mediocrity.