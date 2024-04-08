Highlights Sunderland targets Sheffield Wednesday's Danny Rohl post-season to bolster championship aspirations.

Rohl praised for turnaround at Hillsborough, catapulting formerly relegation-bound side to contention.

Young coach's success might prompt substantial compensation for transfer, crucial for potential move.

Carlton Palmer has given his verdict on Sunderland’s potential pursuit of Sheffield Wednesday manager Danny Rohl.

The Black Cats are still searching for a permanent replacement for Michael Beale, who was sacked in February after just 63 days in charge.

The Wearside outfit intends to finalise an appointment after the end of the Championship campaign, giving them the time to identify the right long-term hire.

It has been reported that Rohl is one of the names on their shortlist, with the German currently overseeing a relegation battle with the Yorkshire club.

The exciting young coach has earned a lot of plaudits for turning around the situation at Hillsborough after such a disastrous start to the campaign.

Danny Rohl's Sheffield Wednesday record (all competitions as per Transfermarkt) Games Wins Draws Losses W% 33 13 4 16 39.39

Carlton Palmer makes Sunderland Danny Rohl claim

Palmer has praised the work Rohl has done with Sheffield Wednesday since replacing Xisco Munoz in the first half of the season.

He is unsurprised that so many clubs are looking at the 34-year-old due to how he has lifted the team after relegation looked so certain under the previous manager.

“Sunderland are amongst one of the teams who are interested in acquiring Danny Rohl’s services for next season,” Palmer told Football League World.

“Danny Rohl has done a magnificent job at Sheffield Wednesday, taking over when they seemed destined to be relegated back to League One.

“He has galvanised the team, along with his backroom team, Chris Powell, and has brought them to within a point of safety.

“Now it seems uncertain whether Danny Rohl will stay at Sheffield Wednesday, whether he keeps them up or they get relegated.

“Certainly if they get relegated, it’s probable that he would move on.

“If they stay up, it’s felt that the chairman will need to do a lot of things to keep Danny Rohl happy to stay at the football club.

“Sunderland are very keen on bringing Danny Rohl to the football club, but this would take a huge amount of money in compensation, and the one thing that Danny Rohl would want is to bring his own backroom staff.

“That was something Michael Beale was unable to do, and would probably cite as a reason for him not being as successful as he wanted to be.”

Carlton Palmer identifies key Danny Rohl concern

Palmer also highlighted what needs to be done by the Owls in order to convince Rohl to remain at the club, should they survive relegation to League One.

“So, it’s bad news for Sheffield Wednesday at the moment that so many clubs are looking at Danny Rohl, and the chairman at Sheffield Wednesday is going to have to put a lot of things in place with Danny Rohl already citing things like the ground, training ground, all things that would need to be put in place for Sheffield Wednesday to be successful next season,” he added.

“If that doesn’t happen, I can’t see Danny Rohl remaining at Sheffield Wednesday.

“So Sunderland would maybe be a good appointment for both parties, with Danny Rohl being a young manager.

“They’ve got good young players, and if he’s given the scope to do the job then yes he can be successful.

“That could be a very, very good appointment, but anybody that’s interested in taking Danny Rohl from Sheffield Wednesday in the summer would have to pay a huge compensation package.”

Sheffield Wednesday earned an important three points against rivals QPR last weekend, but remained inside the bottom three despite the 2-0 victory.

Next up for Rohl’s side is a home game against sixth place Norwich City on Tuesday evening.

Rohl would be a strong appointment by Sunderland

If Rohl is open to leaving Sheffield Wednesday in the summer, then Sunderland could do a lot worse than hiring the German.

He has impressed during his time in Yorkshire, reviving the Owls’ season after it seemed completely over by October.

Securing Wednesday in the Championship for another year would be remarkably impressive, but the closeness of their battle already speaks volumes to his talent as a coach.

He would also fit Sunderland’s philosophy of promoting youth, making him a great potential appointment.