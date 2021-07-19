‘Would have to be seen as a major coup’ – Sheffield Wednesday eyeing up transfer move for 30-year-old: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Sheffield Wednesday are lining up a move for their former defender Jack Hunt, three years after he departed Hillsborough for Bristol City, per Football Insider.

The Owls have opened talks with the 30-year-old about a potential return to the club after he made 95 league appearances for them over the course of three seasons.

Hunt also has interest in the Championship from Cardiff City and Blackpool, but a return to Wednesday could suit him despite the drop in class to League One due to him being based nearby in Leeds.

Would a swoop for Hunt be a good move for Wednesday though? The FLW team have had their say on the matter.

George Harbey

This could turn out to be a shrewd bit of business.

Hunt has been a steady player at Championship level for a few years now and he still has a lot to offer despite being 30 years old.

He can operate in a back four or as a wing-back, and I feel that if the Owls stick with their 3-4-3 system, he could slot in seamlessly on that right-hand side.

It’s a position they need to strengthen in following Moses Odubajo’s departure for sure, and it would be a signing that would be value for money.

It’s a positive bit of news I think.

Jordan Rushworth

In their current circumstances of a transfer embargo this summer there will be few better free transfer signings that Sheffield Wednesday could make than Jack Hunt.

The defender is a player that is arguably a level above League One having shown a lot of strong performances during his time with Bristol City and his previous spell at Hillsborough in the English second tier.

The experienced right-back was always a solid performer for the Owls in his first spell with the club and he was a key part of the sides that reached the play-offs in the Championship in back-to-back campaigns between 2015 and 2017.

Hunt in League One is someone that would be able to provide a lot of attacking quality on the overlap and also be very solid defensively.

However, it will be interesting to see whether the Owls could afford the sort of wages that it would take for them to sign the defender this summer.

Hunt would likely have to take a pay cut from his wage at Bristol City but it is something that he might be prepared to do to return to Sheffield Wednesday.

If the Owls can pull this transfer off considering there is other interest from sides in the Championship then it would have to be seen as a major coup for them.

Billy Mulley

Jack Hunt would be a great signing at Sheffield Wednesday.

He has a wealth of Championship experience and has been a second-tier regular for the last few seasons.

He would bring experience and composure, but also adds excitement with his high levels of energy. Hunt also poses an attacking threat and with Sheffield Wednesday becoming a team who like to operate with wing-backs, he would certainly thrive.

Wednesday have made a very impressive start to the transfer window – despite still operating under some restrictions – and this would be another clever addition.