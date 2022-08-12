“Would have been unplayable” – Watford fan pundit reacts as Emmanuel Dennis closes in on Nottingham Forest move

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Terrace Talk‘ series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Nottingham Forest’s transfer splurge since they were promoted to the Premier League looks set to continue with the acquisition of Watford striker Emmanuel Dennis.

Reds owner Evangelos Marinakis has splashed the cash to strengthen Steve Cooper’s hand, and they look set to bolster the club’s attacking line with Dennis.

The Nigerian scored 10 times for the Hornets in the top flight last season, but his goals alone weren’t enough to save Watford from relegation to the Championship.

Per The Athletic, a fee in the region of £20 million has been agreed, which is a major profit on the £3.6 million paid to Club Brugge last summer for his services.

Whilst it will be disappointing for Rob Edwards to lose last season’s talisman, the sale of Dennis would have been seen as inevitable, with FLW’s Watford fan pundit Justin Beattie believing that the club have done well to get such a fee for him despite his obvious talents.

“I think a £20 million transfer fee for Dennis is extraordinary considering only a season ago we only paid £3.6 million for him,” Justin said.

“So, to get close to £17 million extra for a player after one season is I would imagine almost unheard of.

“Again, I think he would have been a real asset to us in the Championship, I think he would have been an extraordinary player for us in that league – he would have been unplayable.

“But obviously, he probably is a Premier League footballer and so to go to Nottingham Forest is probably an excellent move for him, and again I think Watford fans will wish him all the best.

“He’s been a good servant for the club and it will be sad to see him go, but what an extraordinary piece of business that is, absolutely phenomenal – if we get £20 million for him then that’s got to be one of the greatest investments in a player ever I would think.

“I think Forest is a good fit for Dennis,” Justin continued.

“Any Premier League team would like to have a player like Dennis in their squad – he can create goals out of nothing, on his day he’s absolutely brilliant to watch.

“He can be a little bit selfish sometimes, there’s been a few occasions where particularly towards the end of last season where there’s still a squaring or passing of the final ball – he tried to have a shot himself where a pass would have resulted in a goal.

“But he’s a great player and I think Nottingham Forest is a good fit for him.”