‘Would have been toast without him’ – Many Sheffield Wednesday fans heap praise on defender in win over Bolton

Sheffield Wednesday picked up three points in a tight 1-0 over Bolton Wanderers on Saturday as they look to climb closer to the League One play-offs.

It was a tight game at Hillsborough as both sides struggled to create any clear-cut chances throughout the 90 minutes.

Before the win over Bolton, Moore’s side had won just one of their last six and the pressure was starting to mount on the former West Brom, Derby and, Barnsley defender.

However, that was put to bed when Lee Gregory scored the winner in the 62nd minute with this third of the season after a moment of quality from Jack Hunt who squared the ball into the former Stoke and Millwall man.

It was a solid display from Wednesday as they restricted Ian Evatt’s side to just one shot on target and one man, in particular, stood out.

Dominic Iorfa was pivotal in the win, playing in the middle of a back three for Wednesday, his dominance and composure, as well as his pace helped the Owls to three points.

Fans were quick to point out his importance in the game, here’s what they had to say on Twitter.

He was brill, same with pato and gregory. Bannan was quiet, hunt had some solid moments, plamer wernt bad, wildsmith had a cracking game in goal. It was an average performance by us today, onwards to wimbledon🔵⚪🔵⚪🔵 — zacster553 (@zacster553) October 9, 2021

We would have been toast without him. That tackle after Bannan got robbed was incredible — Phil Lloyd 🇬🇧 🦉 (@Lloyd3Pl) October 9, 2021

Best in the world — MyMateMarmite (@MarmiteOwl1867) October 9, 2021

Fastest man in Yorkshire!!! — Neil rendell (@NeilRendell) October 9, 2021

Best game this season. Back to somewhere near his best — John Rodgers (@JonOwls1867) October 9, 2021

This lad is quality, bailed us out on so many occasions #swfc https://t.co/Em38aVIdxH — Oliver Pepall 🦉 (@OliverPepall) October 9, 2021