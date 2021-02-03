‘Would have been desperate’ – Kevin Phillips makes claim about January departure from Sunderland

Former Sunderland striker Kevin Phillips says the club’s board will have been ‘desperate’ to secure a move away from the Stadium of Light for striker Will Grigg during the January transfer window.

Having joined Sunderland from Wigan back in the 2019 January transfer window for £4million, things have simply not worked out for Grigg at the Stadium of Light.

The striker scored just eight goals in 61 appearances in all competitions for the Black Cats, and after falling down the pecking order this season, secured a loan move to former club MK Dons on the final day of the January transfer window, something Phillips believes could work for all parties.

Speaking to Football Insider about Grigg’s time at Sunderland, Phillips said: “It was best for all parties that he moved on.

“It has not worked for him at Sunderland and it happens. I backed him when he first came in because I thought he would do well but for whatever reason it just has not happened.

“I am not going to slaughter the kid. Yes, at times his work rate was not good enough but he just looked low of confidence. He looked down.”

As a result, Phillips believes the Sunderland hierarchy will be pleased to have moved the striker on, even if he does believe Grigg could now make a big impact for MK Dons, with the ex-England international adding: “From the board’s point of view, they would have been desperate to get him out and to free up some room on the wage bill.