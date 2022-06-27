“Would have a job on his hands” – Millwall edge closer to landing 27-year-old: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Millwall are closing in on the signing of George Honeyman from Hull City, as per the South London Press.

The attacking midfielder was one of the bright sparks of a difficult 2021/22 campaign for Tigers, stabilising themselves in the Championship after a bumpy initial step up from League One.

The Lions have already completed the addition of Zian Flemming from Fortuna Sittard and will be hoping that Honeyman can help the team make up for Jed Wallace’s exit.

We gathered the thoughts of a selection of FLW writers to see if they believe Honeyman would be a smart addition and whether the 27-year-old would be a regular starter for the Lions…

Billy Mulley

Honeyman would be a strong addition at The Den, with early indications pointing towards the Lions intending to be competitive at the top end of the division next season.

A player who possesses real class and elegance when in possession, his attacking intelligence and clever flicks make him someone who could add real value to Millwall going forward.

He has also proven to be a versatile option over the years, and whilst best deployed as an attacking midfielder, he can also thrive when slightly deeper and on the wings.

This would be an impressive addition by Gary Rowett, with the levels of ambition seeming high at the London club ahead of the new campaign.

Simmey Hannifin-Donaldson

This is a tough one.

The Lions have just signed Zian Fleming for a club record fee and handed him the number 10 shirt, so you’d have to think he is their attacking midfielder for next campaign.

Indeed, the above, and Fleming’s 12 goals and four assists in the Eredivisie last campaign suggest Honeyman would have a job on his hands displacing the Dutchman.

Honeyman would be a fantastic squad player for Millwall to get, but you just don’t see him getting a start regularly after Millwall spent relatively big money on a player who plays in the same position.

Fleming, though, did play 10 of his 28 Eredivisie matches as a centre-forward last season, so Rowett could perhaps make room for both if he saw fit.

Carla Devine

This is a good signing for Millwall.

Honeyman has been able to improve his talent over the last number of seasons and the 27-year-old has gained plenty of experience over the past number of seasons.

Considering last season was his strongest so far as he scored five goals and contributed four assists, that suggests he could push on and have an even stronger season next year making him a strong addition.

I can see him being a regular part of the first team at The Den but as it stands he won’t necessarily be a guaranteed starter.

Millwall do already have strength in the midfield in the likes of George Saville and more recently Billy Mitchell so you can’t see either of them being dropped.

However, with his experience and growing success too, you can certainly see him having a role to play and getting regular game time.