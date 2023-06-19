This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Luton Town are considering a summer swoop for Barnsley defender Mads Andersen, as detailed in a report from Football Insider.

The Hatters are preparing for their first ever season in the Premier League and remain to keep a close eye on the Football League as they seek reinforcements to try and avoid the top-flight drop.

Barnsley and Luton have got to know each other very well over recent transfer windows, with the Bedfordshire club securing the signings of the likes of Carlton Morris, Cauley Woodrow and Jack Walton.

Going the other way, Harry Isted arrived at Oakwell on loan in January, whilst it has been rumoured that Admiral Muskwe is a target of the Yorkshire club.

Is Barnsley defender ready for the Premier League with Luton Town?

Three of our writers have shared their thoughts on Andersen and whether or not he is Premier League-ready...

Billy Mulley

Andersen is far too good to be plying his trade in League One next season, with the centre-back being a physically dominant defender who also reads the game very well.

I see the 25-year-old as being a top Championship centre-back, and at an age where he is only going to improve, there is certainly scope for the Dane to cope with top-flight football.

He has grown from a ball-playing perspective over the years at Barnsley, particularly under the stewardship of Michael Duff, and this has the potential to be another smart addition by the Kenilworth Road club.

Of course, the move would come with its risks but even in League One, Andersen is one of the EFL's most dominant and mobile central defenders.

James Reeves

Andersen would be an excellent signing for Luton.

The 25-year-old was outstanding for Barnsley in League One this season and he has established a reputation as one of the best centre-backs in the EFL.

Andersen would fit in seamlessly to the Hatters defence, adding solidity and resilience and after captaining the Tykes, he would also bring leadership qualities to Kenilworth Road which could be crucial after Sonny Bradley's departure.

There may be question marks over whether Andersen can make the step up to the Premier League and while he would need time to adapt, he has certainly displayed the qualities to suggest he is capable of playing at a higher level.

At 25, Andersen still has plenty of room for improvement and this is a move Luton should pursue, particularly as he is unlikely to be too expensive as he enters the last year of his contract at Oakwell.

Ben Wignall

Andersen was one of the top centre-backs in League One last season - but it’s a big jump up from the third tier to the Premier League and he may not be ready for it.

You can understand the thinking behind Luton’s interest though as he’s at an age at 25 where he can still improve and he’s had a few excellent seasons for the Tykes.

With just one year on his contract as well, Luton won’t have to pay over the odds for Andersen, so it’s a deal that does make sense.

It would probably be wise for Luton to look at some Premier League experience as well alongside Andersen, but it’s a move he will surely try to push through to have a chance at playing in the top flight.