“Would fit in nicely” – Middlesbrough targeting Newcastle United transfer agreement: The Verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Newcastle United attacking midfielder Elliot Anderson is a summer loan target for Middlesbrough, a report from TeamTalk has claimed.

Having previously made two senior appearances for Newcastle, Anderson is currently on loan at Bristol Rovers, having joined the League Two side on loan in January.

Since then, the 19-year-old has scored six goals and provided three assists in 18 appearances for the Gas, helping them embark on a remarkable run that sees them pushing for promotion from the fourth-tier.

Now, it seems as though the teenager’s contributions to that run, are earning him plenty of attention from further up the footballing ladder.

According to this latest update, Newcastle are keen to loan Anderson to a Championship side next season, and ‘Boro are among several second-tier side to have enquired about such a deal.

Can you get at least 20/25 on this higher or lower Middlesbrough quiz?

1 of 25 Is the capacity of the Riverside Stadium higher or lower than 36,000 Higher Lower

So would Anderson be a good signing for Middlesbrough? And what would it mean for those involved if such a deal was to go through?

We asked some of our Football League World writers for their thoughts on this possible transfer, and here, is a look at what they had to say.

Carla Devine

19-year-old Elliot Anderson has done brilliantly for Bristol Rovers where he has been on loan since the end of January.

Since joining Rovers, Anderson has made 18 appearances scoring six goals and providing three assists and his good form has seen him catch the eye of a number of clubs, Middlesbrough being the latest.

You can see why Middlesbrough are interested in the young player as Anderson would definitely provide that spark in an attacking aspect and he’s shown enough promise this season that it looks like he would be able to cope with the step up to a higher level.

At this stage, you can’t see Anderson getting his Newcastle call up just yet given the amount of money they have inherited since their takeover but a move to Middlesbrough would ensure the youngster was still getting regular football and developing his game.

Declan Harte

Anderson would fit in nicely at Middlesbrough under Chris Wilder.

The midfielder has excelled for Bristol Rovers in League Two this season, scoring six and assisting three goals from 18 league appearances.

The 19-year old could make the leap to the Championship, with Wilder having a proven track record of helping players in the development of their game.

This could be a great chance for Anderson to learn and grow his game to prove to Newcastle that he will be a Premier League capable player.

The competition for places will be fierce, but that should only help drive Anderson to continue improving his game.

Ned Holmes

This could prove to be a really smart bit of business, assuming Boro are still a Championship team next term.

Elliot Anderson has been hugely impressive while on loan at Bristol Rovers and looks far too good for League Two.

The 19-year-old could add some extra flair and creativity to Boro’s midfield and give Chris Wilder more options to play with.

He’ll certainly be in demand but Newcastle United may favour a move to the Riverside as it keeps him close by.

I’m not sure Anderson is ready for the Premier League but he could certainly play a role in helping the Teessiders reach the top flight if they land him in the summer.