‘Would fill the glaringly obvious void’ – 25-year-old on Nottingham Forest’s transfer radar: The verdict

Nottingham Forest are keen on SBV Excelsior left-back Brandon Ormonde-Ottewill, according to Hull Live.

Chris Hughton has made it clear that signing a new left-back is a priority and it seems the 25-year-old former Arsenal player is a candidate.

But would he be a good signing for the Reds? And do they need him?

We quizzed our FLW writers…

Alfie Burns

Forest’s summer transfer window has been really underwhelming so far and it’s surely frustrating Chris Hughton just as much as the club’s fanbase.

A left-back is high on the agenda for the Reds too. Their pursuit of Lee Buchanan underlines that, although an agreement with Derby for his service feels unlikely and will, therefore, lead them elsewhere.

Ormonde-Ottewill, then, could be that alternative Hughton targets this summer.

He’s perhaps a lesser known quantity to someone like Buchanan, but that doesn’t mean that he wouldn’t be a solid addition to the side.

The 25-year-old has age on his side and plenty of room to develop, whilst he’s also plying his trade at a decent level with Excelsior.

Forest’s defensive unit is largely solid and would offer him time to adapt on the left and solve the only problem in that area Hughton is facing.

You feel getting something in place quickly will be the order of the day in Nottingham. Then Hughton can lie his focus elsewhere, with an important month now awaiting.

Adam Jones

Considering the fact Yuri Ribeiro has already left this summer and Tyler Blackett looks to be out for a while, this would be a much-needed acquisition for the East Midlands side.

Thankfully, Gaetan Bong remains fit as their senior option as left-back and Loic Mbe Soh can step in when needed. However, the latter should be given the opportunity to shine in his much more natural position at centre-back.

When Blackett does return, he can also play at centre-back, potentially allowing Chris Hughton to play to his side’s main strength from last term: their defence.

He can do this by potentially playing three at the back, giving the Irishman another option as he looks to have a much more positive season with Forest next term.

Blackett shone in this formation at previous club Reading, so this is how they could potentially get the best out of the Manchester United academy graduate after receiving mixed reviews from fans in his first season at the City Ground.

However, they will be desperate to improve in their attacking department after scoring just 37 goals in 46 league games last season and Ormonde-Ottewill’s ability to strive forward will provide a marginal gain to Forest next year if he moves to England.

The 25-year-old has also played at left-back for the vast majority of his career, meaning he’s not a ‘jack of all trades, master of none’ type of player. But he has played further forward on rare occasions and this injection of attacking intent will be needed.

And considering the Englishman would be returning to his native country, it would take him no time at all to settle down at his new side.

Billy Mulley

I am undecided as to whether I think this would be a good signing or not.

There is no denying that Brandon Ormonde-Ottewill is an exciting modern-day full-back who is as competent going forward as he is defending. He is a pacy player who can operate as a midfielder as well as at full-back, and he possesses the ability to take on his man and deliver into the box.

Whilst these are excellent traits to have, the signing of Lee Buchanan would have been/be much better. He is five years younger and has so much potential to enjoy a very successful season.

Perhaps the possibility of the Buchanan signing has had too much of an effect on my opinion on Ormonde-Ottewill because he is still a promising player who would fill the glaringly obvious void at left-back excellently.