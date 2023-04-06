This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Middlesbrough have been linked with a potential move for Rangers forward Alfredo Morelos.

Could Middlesbrough sign Alfredo Morelos?

The Colombia international is set to become a free agent this summer following the conclusion of his contract with the Scottish giants.

Morelos has been a key player at Rangers over the years, but has received reduced playing time this campaign.

But Boro will face competition for the striker this summer.

If a move to the Riverside is to materialise, then Michael Carrick may have to fend off interest from the likes of Burnley and Crystal Palace.

However, FLW’s Middlesbrough fan pundit Dana Malt is unsure of the potential signing and would rather the club avoided Morelos.

The 26-year old’s discipline issues have been cited as a major cause for concern, which has led to uncertainty over whether the Rangers player would be the ideal fit for Carrick’s side.

“I would feel quite indifferent about it, to be honest,” Malt told Football League World.

“Morelos has showed his goal scoring side at Rangers but he’s also shown his ill discipline.

“I feel like whenever I see Morelos mentioned in an article or in the news, it’s that he has some sort of availability issue.

“Be it through getting suspended or an off-field matter, and I just feel like that type of unreliable character is probably not one that Boro will be looking for.

“And I also can’t shake the feeling that we could potentially find somebody better.”

Morelos has bagged 77 goals across six campaigns at Rangers, and has earned a Scottish Premiership medal, as well as having played an important role in the team’s run to the 2022 Europa League final.

Is Alfredo Morelos a good fit for Middlesbrough?

Morelos’ goal scoring record is impressive and his availability as a free agent could make him quite an enticing signing.

Much of this could also depend on the future of Cameron Archer, who has slot in well as the team’s main striker since arriving on loan in January.

If he cannot be retained for next season, then Boro will have to search for a new number nine to lead the line regardless of what division the team competes in next season.

In that event, Morelos wouldn’t be a bad option even if he does raise some concerns regarding his availability.