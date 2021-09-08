‘Would feel like something of a risk’ – Should Hughton start 29-year-old for Nottingham Forest v Cardiff? The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

With Nottingham Forest’s Championship campaign getting off to a terrible start in August, Chris Hughton will be looking to find the solution as they host Cardiff City this weekend.

Despite having a wealth of talent in the attacking midfield and wide positions, Forest can’t seem to regularly find the back of the net and coupled up with their poor defending they currently sit bottom of the league after five matches.

One player who has featured just twice so far is Joe Lolley, who was withdrawn against AFC Bournemouth after 68 minutes and since then has not been seen due to illness.

Lolley played in Forest’s under-23’s clash with Reading this week though and found the back of the net twice, showing Hughton that he’s ready to be involved once again when the Bluebirds visit the City Ground on Sunday.

Should Hughton throw the 29-year-old straight back into the line-up though? We asked the FLW team for their thoughts…

George Harbey

I don’t think so.

Don’t get me wrong, it was fantastic to see Lolley enjoying his football and playing well the other night, scoring two goals for Andy Reid’s Under-23s’ against Blackburn.

I think in the long run, Lolley can be an integral player for the Reds if he manages to get back to the form he displayed in 2018/19 and 2019/20.

But he’s only just recovering from illness so shouldn’t be thrown straight back in, I don’t think.

Alex Mighten hasn’t done an awful lot wrong either, and he brings a great deal of pace and direct running to the midfield.

There are plenty of games coming up and Lolley should be eased back in.