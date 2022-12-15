“Would feel like a big blow” – Man United expected to make QPR loan decision soon: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Manchester United are expected to make a decision over whether or not to recall Ethan Laird from his loan at QPR after the World Cup, according to Manchester Evening News.

The right-back was sent on loan to the Championship club in the summer and has been a regular part of the XI but the Red Devils have got the option to recall him in January.

MEN has reported that a decision is set to be made after the World Cup but are United likely to bring him back to Old Trafford next month? And would that be a big blow for the R’s?

Our FLW writers share their thoughts…

Ned Holmes

I can see Man United recalling Ethan Laird next month.

They need some cover for Diogo Dalot and if they’re not able to get that via the transfer or loan market then the 21-year-old could be an option.

He’s impressed on every loan spell he’s been on and looks like a player with a Premier League future so giving him a go could make sense.

Even if they do find cover for Dalot, it wouldn’t surprise me to see him recalled and loaned out to a team lower down the top flight.

That would certainly be a blow for the R’s because the defender has been among the better performers in their squad this season.

His departure is likely to have less of an impact than it would have were Mick Beale still in charge as full-backs were key players under the former head coach.

Laird would need to be replaced as Osman Kakay is currently the only other specialist right-back in the squad.

Justin Peach

It wouldn’t make sense of Manchester United to recall Laird from his loan at QPR.

They did the same last season when Laird was with Swansea City which ultimately proved to be the wrong decision considering the number of games Laird didn’t play for Bournemouth.

He’s shown to be one of the most consistent wing-backs in the league this season and has been a pivotal player for QPR. That could change with Neil Critchley in charge but considering the lack of depth in that position, that’s unlikely to be the case.

Laird is thriving at QPR and him departing at this key time and will be a huge blow to both him and the club.

Toby Wilding

It would feel like something of a surprise if Manchester United did recall Laird in January.

Diogo Dalot is currently thriving for Erik Ten Hag’s side, while there appears to have been talk of another backup right-back coming into Old Trafford in the near future.

As a result, it would not seem to make sense to recall Laird in January while he is playing regularly and getting the experience he needs at QPR when it seems unlikely he would get that if he was to return to his parent club at the midway stage of the season.

Indeed, given the way that Laird has been playing for QPR this season, proving an influential figure on that right-hand side of their defence, it would feel like a big blow for the Championship club, as well as the player himself, if he was recalled in January.