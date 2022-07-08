“Would excite the fans” – Preston North End fan pundit identifies dream signing for rest of transfer window

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Terrace Talk’ series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Preston North End are slowly going about their business assembling a very capable squad for Championship level.

North End showed their true potential in patches under Ryan Lowe last season, and will be hoping to put that together on a more consistent basis going into next term.

Robbie Brady, Ben Woodburn, David Cornell and Freddie Woodman have already come through the door, with supporters potentially looking for a bit more firepower in the final third to fuel an outside play-off bid.

FLW’s Preston fan pundit Sam Weeden would like to see a reunion with a former Lilywhites bagsman this summer.

Speaking to Football League World, Weeden said: “The player I would like us to realistically sign would be Callum Robinson.

“He’s obviously got quite a bit of a rapport with the Preston North End fans, having had four separate spells with us.

“He’s been transfer listed by West Brom and been linked with us so far this window.

“I think he’d be a really talented player to have in the squad, I think he’d work really well playing alongside Emil Riis, obviously he (Riis) had such a great season last year, he’s (Robinson) transfer listed by West Brom, I don’t think a transfer would necessarily happen, but if we can play a portion of his wages and agree a loan fee with West Brom, that could be a capture that would excite the fans.

“Give a big boost to the club going into what’ll be an important season.

“I think he’d want to come back, obviously he has a great rapport with the fans, hopefully if a deal can be struck we can trust the club to do it.”