‘Would do really well’ – Pundit gives seal of approval as Sunderland chase attacker

Sunderland manager Lee Johnson may well be looking to add to his attack this January transfer window as the Black Cats aim for promotion.

The men from the Stadium of Light are once again contenders at the right end of the table but a lack of goals compared to some of the sharpest teams in the league could well hamper them once more.

According to the Scottish Sun, then, Johnson is looking at Hibernian attacker Kevin Nisbet to help solve his issues and Frank McAvennie is of the opinion that he could be a hit on Wearside.

Quoted by Football Insider, the former pro said:

“Sunderland are a huge club.

“I think the boy is a great talent. He would do really well if he went down there.

“It would be a good move for him because he would hit the ground running in League One and could help them get promoted.

“He is a good striker and I think he could make a good living out of the game and England is the place to do it.”

The Verdict

Nisbet is certainly enjoying a good run of form this year in Scotland for Hibernian.

He has 13 goals and 5 assists this year, with his latest coming in the draw with Celtic on Monday night, and so it’s clear that he’s a player that is confident and enjoying his football at the moment.

Certainly, Sunderland could do with such a player leading their line as they look to get back into the Championship and if he did sign and carried on with his form, there’s no reason to suggest he couldn’t help fire them to promotion.