‘Would do a lot of damage in League One’ – Sheffield Wednesday reignite transfer interest in 29-year-old: The verdict

Sheffield Wednesday could be set to add to their attacking options in the coming weeks as winger Nathaniel Mendez-Laing has re-emerged on Darren Moore’s radar, according to the Sheffield Star.

The 29-year-old has been without a club since leaving Middlesbrough at the end of last season and he was linked with a switch to Hillsborough in the final week of the summer transfer window.

No move came to fruition though as the Owls pursued other options, however with the Yorkshire side struggling to turn draws into wins right now they could be set to add the ex-Cardiff City man to their ranks.

Would he be a good signing for Moore’s side though and would he necessarily be needed? The FLW team have given their thoughts on the situation.

Alfie Burns

There’s a lot of quality in that Sheffield Wednesday squad and my gut feeling with the Owls is that they are still gelling after so much change.

However, there’s probably a little bit of alarm at where they are in the promotion picture, which will naturally force them back into the transfer market.

Mendez-Laing is a player that would do a lot of damage in League One. He’s done it at higher levels before and that’s going to really appeal to the Owls.

Darren Moore is still searching for that winning formation to move this squad forwards and you can tell he’s not wholly happy with the quality he’s got out wide.

Mendez-Laing would probably change that and, on the evidence of what we’ve seen from the 29-year-old in the past, he’d be a quality addition.

Adam Jones

He would be a good signing if, and it’s a big if, he can get to full fitness and stay at that level consistently.

There’s no doubt he has the ability to succeed at Hillsborough, his time in the Championship with Cardiff City showed that as he won promotion to the Premier League with the Bluebirds.

But he needs patience more than anything else and never really got the chance to shine at previous club Middlesbrough.

Like Sadio Berahino, this is a slightly risking signing, but the fact he’s a free agent probably makes this a deal worth looking at and there would be no harm in taking him on a trial period ahead of a potential move.

They shouldn’t sign him without this period – because manager Darren Moore needs to know whether he’s the right person to play a key part in his squad or not.

If it works out though, it could be a very shrewd signing and one that would certainly raise performance levels with the competition and quality he brings.

Marcus Ally

If you can get him match fit and playing at his full potential, Nathaniel Mendez-Laing would be a good signing for any club in the Football League I’d go as far as saying.

However, no one outside of Neil Warnock, and only really for short bursts, has been able to achieve that.

It is not worth bringing in a player capable of disrupting the dressing room at any time, Darren Moore would need assurances and 100% belief that he would be able to get Mendez-Laing putting in positive performances inside and outside of the dressing room to take him on at Wednesday.

The ability is not in question and the Owls do lack natural wide players outside of Olamide Shodipo particularly since the departure of Andre Green to Slovan Bratislava earlier this season.

Unless the Owls have fallen well away from the top six and are desperate for anything to galvanise the squad. I would not be looking at signing Mendez-Laing and an extended trial period would be a minimum requirement.