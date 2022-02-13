‘Would definitely suit Parker-ball’ – Bournemouth considering summer move for 23-year-old: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

AFC Bournemouth are interested in signing Huddersfield Town midfielder Lewis O’Brien in the summer transfer window, a report from The Sun has claimed.

With Huddersfield retaining O’Brien during the summer amid interest from Leeds, the midfielder has helped the Terriers mount a promotion push of their own this season.

Huddersfield are currently fifth in the table, and are unbeaten in their last 14 games, although it seems that is now attracting attention from elsewhere in the 23-year-old.

According to this latest update, Bournemouth are now keeping tabs on O’Brien, and are considering a £10million bid for the midfielder if they win promotion to the Premier League.

Scott Parker’s side are currently second in the Championship table, five points clear of the play-off places.

But would O’Brien be a good signing for Bournemouth? And is he a player they need to bring to the Vitality Stadium?

We asked some of our Football League World writers for their thoughts, and here, is a look at what they had to say.

Adam Jones

Lewis O’Brien has been extremely classy in midfield this season – taking his game to new levels and proving to be a real asset in the middle of the park for the Terriers.

He would definitely suit Parker-ball with his composure and quality on the ball – and also has an eye for a goal too which will only help Bournemouth have another goalscoring threat in their midfield.

They already have that with Philip Billing – but it can’t hurt to have another one to take the pressure off Dominic Solanke and in the Premier League – this added firepower could be what they need to remain afloat.

There will be questions asked because he has no top-tier experience under his belt – but he will only get better with more experience and he looks ready-made for the Premier League.

Alfie Burns

Excellent signing to target.

O’Brien has developed into one of the Championship’s best central midfielders in the last 18 months. He impresses me every time I watch him, with his final third play improving and the 23-year-old taking on more leadership too.

He’s a very motivated young player, who is willing to learn and become the best version of himself.

That’s exactly the type of player that Bournemouth need to be targeting if they win promotion to the Premier League – even if a £10m outlay seems hefty. O’Brien is worth the money and would be good value for so many clubs at that price.

Simply, if Bournemouth don’t get a deal done, someone will. You fully expect to see O’Brien in the Premier League one way or another next season.

Are these 25 AFC Bournemouth players older or younger than 25-years-old?

1 of 25 Gary Cahill? Older Younger

Chris Gallagher

He would be a decent signing.

Anyone who has seen the midfielder play will recognise that he is capable of playing at a higher level, and it’s no surprise he has been linked with the Cherries and Leeds.

He is energetic and excellent off the ball with his pressing, although he could perhaps do more in possession in terms of goals and assists. Nevertheless, a move to the top-flight seems the natural next step in his career.

However, the issue for Bournemouth would be that they already have plenty of options in the middle of the park.

With Jefferson Lerma, Lewis Cook, Ben Pearson and Philip Billing, among others, available to Scott Parker, you wouldn’t say that bringing in a new central midfielder would be a priority.

There is a lot of talent among the current squad in that area, so whilst O’Brien would be a good addition, he is maybe not a massive upgrade on what they have.