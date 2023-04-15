This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Sory Kaba is currently enjoying a loan spell in the Championship with Cardiff City.

The forward was signed from Danish side Midtjylland for the second half of the season in January.

Kaba has made 12 appearances in the league since joining, scoring six times and assisting once.

Will Kaba remain at Cardiff for next season?

FLW’s Cardiff City fan pundit Ben Johnsey would be happy to see the striker remain at the club beyond this current loan spell.

The 28-year-old is the team’s joint top scorer alongside Callum Robinson despite his lack of appearances relative to the rest of the squad.

While Johnsey has highlighted some of his technical limitations, he believes that the forward brings a level of passion and determination to the team that is otherwise lacking.

“If I was Cardiff City, I would definitely have a look at signing Sory Kaba on a permanent deal,” Johnsey told Football League World.

“He’s not the most technical player, he’s not going to be scoring the best goals, but six goals in 12 games really shows to be a good return for a team that had scored around 20 goals when he came in and were in quite dire straits.

“But he’s come in and done what he’s needed to do, and I think the main reason that a lot of fans would want to see him return permanently would be just the fact that he understands what’s wanted from a Cardiff City player.

“It’s not just about performances but his connection with the fans and his passion for the team.

“Even though he’s on loan from a foreign country, he’s shown at times, more passion than anyone else in that side.

“For me, I think it really wouldn't go amiss for Cardiff City to sign that type of player because they could be in a relegation battle, if they do stay up, they could be in one next season as well and he’s the exact type of player that you want in that.

“But even if Cardiff do manage to stay up and manage to push maybe further up the table, I still think he’d be a very valuable asset.”

Would Sory Kaba be a good permanent signing for Cardiff?

Considering he is already Cardiff's joint-top scorer, it is easy to see why supporters would be keen to see Kaba return to the club next season.

It remains to be seen just how much a permanent deal would cost the club but it will be worth heavily considering, given his form.

Cardiff will need a consistent goalscorer to avoid a relegation battle next year, provided they stay up this season.

Kieffer Moore has yet to truly be replaced in the squad since his departure to Bournemouth in January 2022, but Kaba could help fill that hole.