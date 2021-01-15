‘Would definitely be the right decision’ – Derby County consider action over Leeds and West Ham targets: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Derby County have alerted other clubs that they may look to cash in on the likes of Jason Knight and Louie Sibley to solve their current financial issues, according to a report from The Sun.

Reports yesterday revealed the East Midlands club were facing significant financial problems and had not paid their players properly for December.

It is understood that the Rams have notified other clubs that they may be forced to sell Knight and Sibley, who have drawn links to Crystal Palace, Leeds United, and West Ham United, as they look to solve their current issues.

But would that be the right decision? And how big of a blow would it be?

We asked our FLW writers for their thoughts…

George Dagless

If Derby’s financial position is as stark as it would seem to be reported then it is the right decision, yes.

It wouldn’t be popular, of course, as the club is both losing two key young players and also underlining that, in recent years, things haven’t gone well on the balance sheet and the takeover is continuing to frustrate.

The Rams really shouldn’t be in this position but here they are and it’s clear that something needs to give quickly to avoid them getting into serious bother with things like administration.

If the takeover can’t happen quickly or at all, selling assets is the next option and, naturally, this pair are two of their most valuable.

George Harbey

This would be a real shame.

It would be a real shame if Derby were forced to cash in on two of their most promising young players – perhaps their most talented players overall.

You’re not in football to make friends, though, so if Leeds United were to come in with a bid too good to turn down, then it would be a smart move by the Whites.

Of course, if worse does come to worse and Derby would have to raise funds from somewhere, and Knight and Sibley would be their biggest assets.

If they can add some sell-on clauses in, then it would soften the blow.

Toby Wilding

Cashing in on Sibley and Knight would definitely be the right decision for me.

If they do not find this money from somewhere, then it could lead to much bigger problems for the club, both in terms of losing even more players, and potential punishments from the Football League.

Given the already precarious position Derby find themselves in in the Championship table, that is something they surely have to avoid if they are to have a chance of escaping relegation, and selling Knight and Sibley should help them to do that, given they should get a decent fee for both players.

Even so, given the talent they already possess, and the potential to improve they have given they are at such an early stage of their career, this will no doubt be a disappointing blow for Derby, both from a short term and long term perspective.