“Would definitely be smart business” – Tottenham weighing up transfer move for 22-year-old from EFL: The verdict

Tottenham Hotspur are set to up their interest in Oxford United defender Luke McNally, as per a report from Football Insider.

The report states that the Premier League outfit have been assessing the 22-year-old recently, however, a seven-figure bid made from an unknown club, has forced Spurs to up their interest.

Joining the U’s in January 2021, the young defender has broken through at first-team level this season, starting 21 League One games for the promotion-chasing U’s.

Proceeding to mention that there is “extensive interest” in McNally, the report also mentions that Oxford are likely to cash in on one of their prize assets this summer.

Alfie Burns

You can never begrudge a top Premier League club diving down into League One looking for recruits. It’s not the trendy thing to do, but there’s some great talent in the EFL, McNally included.

The 22-year-old is having a great impact for Oxford and showcasing plenty to suggest that, one day, he will be good enough to step into the top-flight.

Whether that’s immediately, you could question, whilst you could also throw doubt at whether or not Tottenham is the best move for McNally.

There’s a real pressure on Spurs to deliver under Conte and get themselves back into the Champions League. Looking at the state of the club now, it’s not the most forgiving place to play your football, not like it was a couple of seasons back.

Because of that, you’d probably urge McNally to just hold off making such a big move. It’s definitely there for him in the future, maybe via a stepping stone of another club. Just for his own development and taking on too much too soon, he might want to keep his head down.

Marcus Ally

This would definitely be smart business from Tottenham, and another credit to Oxford’s scouting department to bring in significant funds to the club.

Oxford brought in Rob Atkinson from relative obscurity last season to replace Rob Dickie and turned a huge profit on him in the space of a season, it would be the same with Luke McNally.

The 22-year-old is very comfortable with the ball at his feet and maybe after a loan move in the Championship next season, he would be ready for the step up to Premier League football.

Spurs has been a good destination for younger players in the last few years and with the right management of his potential, McNally could thrive in North London.

George Dagless

I think it’s a bit early to say he is ready for the Premier League, in all truth.

He’s obviously a talented footballer and he is attracting the sort of interest that underlines that but is he going to be getting into the Spurs side? Not right now.

You look at the likes of Jack Clarke and Ryan Sessegnon that have gone there and had mixed success at best from EFL sides, and McNally needs to have that in mind.

He needs to be playing regular football to keep improving and though the bright lights of a PL side are attractive, sometimes the timing just isn’t right.

I expect him to have a bright future, but he needs to make the right decisions in order to achieve that and we’ll have to wait and see if the Spurs move works for him if he does go there.