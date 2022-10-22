“Would definitely be a solid appointment” – Should Hull City consider recently departed Aston Villa man? The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Neil Critchley has been relieved of his duties at Aston Villa, following the club’s decision to part company with Steven Gerrard.

The 44-year-old, who left Blackpool in the summer to take the assistant managerial role at Villa Park, still has a lot of admirers in the Football League after the job he did with the Seasiders.

There are several clubs within the EFL still seeking a permanent manager, with the likes of West Brom and Hull City still searching for successors to Steve Bruce and Shota Arveladze respectively.

The Tigers have been without a manager for three weeks now, following the decision to sack Arveladze on the morning of a Championship clash against Luton Town.

Three of our writers here at FLW have shared their thoughts on whether or not Critchley would be a good appointment at Bloomfield Road…

Billy Mulley

Critchley’s time at Blackpool had seen him emerge as one of the brightest managerial prospects in the EFL, and whilst his time at Villa has been rather disappointing, he has not lost much credit.

A manager who got a lot out of the younger players within the squad, by giving them the tools and the time to go on and succeed, this could be a worthwhile appointment by the Tigers, if they are to consider the former Liverpool coach.

There have been some good names linked with the current vacancy at the MKM Stadium over the course of the last three weeks, however, Critchley stands out as one of the more impressive options.

Whether or not it would be an opportunity that Critchley would consider is another important question amongst this, especially if he emerges on the radar at West Brom too.

Toby Wilding

This does feel as though it could be an option that is well worth considering for Hull.

You feel as though Critchley somewhat exceeded expectations with Blackpool last season, guiding them to a relatively comfortable mid-table finish in the Championship, in their first season back in the second-tier after some time away.

As a result, he should know just what is needed at Hull to take them away from the relegation zone, which has to be their immediate priority, even with the amount they put into their squad over the summer transfer window.

Indeed, with it feeling like an appointment may be needed swiftly, the fact that Critchley is available now and without the cost of compensation, this could be a feasible target for Hull, so it does feel like they should be looking into a move for the 44-year-old.

Marcus Ally

It is hard to compare the job that Neil Critchley did at Blackpool with far less resources to the vacancy at Hull City, but given how he performed in the Championship last season, it would definitely be a solid appointment.

The Tigers are taking their sweet time over this appointment and it has negatively impacted their results, Critchley becoming available when they probably should have replaced Arveladze already could be the luck that they need.

Critchley may be careful in selecting where his next job is given the uncertainty around operations at Hull, the vacancies at Cardiff City, West Bromwich Albion and Middlesbrough could be more attractive to Critchley.

That said, the Tigers should consider him if they are not too far down the process of bringing in someone else.