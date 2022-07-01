“Would definitely be a shrewd bit of business” – QPR fan pundit reacts as R’s eye move for Millwall player

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Terrace Talk’ series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

We brought you the exclusive earlier this week that Queens Park Rangers are considering a move for Danny McNamara, with the flying right back only having one year remaining on his contract at Millwall.

McNamara has cemented his spot at right wing back in Gary Rowett’s 3-5-2 formation in the last couple of seasons and was amongst the best performers in his position in the Championship last term.

QPR still have a fair amount of squad building to do to get ready for the big kick-off at the end of July, and right back appears to be an area that needs addressing with only Osman Kakay and arguably Albert Adomah present in that section of the depth chart at the moment.

FLW’s Rangers fan pundit Louis Moir offered a very positive take on the potential addition of the 23-year-old.

Speaking to Football League World, Moir said: “Danny McNamara would be a top signing for most Championship clubs especially us, who’re looking for a new right back after the departure of Moses Odubajo.

“When we played Millwall home and away last season, Danny McNamara definitely stood out to me as an attack-minded, up and down (the flank), full back, who would definitely fit the way we want to play certainly for next season.

“With him only having a year left on his contract, there could be a deal there to be made, but I would be surprised, at the age of 23, and Millwall rating him highly, would they sell to a rival?

“Who’re going to be competing with them hopefully for a play-off push next season, I’m not so sure.

“But, if we were to get the deal done and Danny McNamara was to join QPR, I think it’d be a top signing, and one that our fans could look forward to as Beale could work with him well and develop him further.

“If it was to happen – brilliant, if not, then we’ll have other targets in mind but Danny McNamara would definitely be a shrewd bit of business for this level.”