“Would come as a big blow” – Nottingham Forest eye second Huddersfield player: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Nottingham Forest have been linked with a move for Huddersfield Town midfielder Lewis O’Brien.

The Reds beat Huddersfield in the Championship play-off final to secure a long-awaited return to the Premier League and the Daily Mail has reported they’re interested in O’Brien as well as defender Harry Toffolo.

But would the midfielder be a good signing? And do they need him?

Our FLW writers issue their verdicts…

Carla Devine

This would be a solid signing for Nottingham Forest as they look ahead to life in the Premier League next season. The 23-year-old has shown plenty of potential this season having his part to play in Huddersfield’s push for promotion.

With three seasons of regular Championship football under his belt now, you can see O’Brien adjusting to the step up well especially under a manager like Steve Cooper.

The midfielder is a technically strong player and definitely someone Forest will be on the look out for as they strengthen. With the hole of Djed Spence in the side and likely James Garner too, Cooper’s side needs some reinforcement and you can see O’Brien doing the job well.

Declan Harte

This would come as a big blow to Huddersfield Town, as O’Brien has proven an important player under Carlos Corberan.

The midfielder should relish the challenge of top flight football and looks ready to make the move to the Premier League.

Forest need to strengthen in midfield having lost James Garner from last season’s squad, and O’Brien looks a capable replacement.

The Reds have made some smart moves in this transfer window, and this could yet be another shrewd bit of business for the club.

Simmey Hannifin-Donaldson

I do think this could be a smart signing for Forest.

O’Brien has performed well at Championship level over the last few seasons and certainly deserves a crack at Premier League football.

Doing so with a club also looking to establish themselves in the top-flight could be a good move.

If it goes wrong, and O’Brien does not perform, and the worst happens and Forest return to the Championship, the 23-year-old is a player the Reds could keep hold of and build around as they sought a top-flight return.

As such, I don’t think there is much scope for this deal to go too badly wrong.