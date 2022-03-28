“Would certainly represent an upgrade” – Fulham consider summer move for Burnley player: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Fulham have set their sights on Burnley goalkeeper Nick Pope, as per a report from The Sun.

The report states that the Clarets shot-stopper has emerged as a top target as the Cottagers edge closer to a top-flight return.

Prioritising a permanent option over a loan, Fulham are also considering a temporary move for Manchester United goalkeeper Dean Henderson, however, it is the Burnley man that is currently preferred.

11 quickfire quiz questions about Fulham’s stadium that all Cottagers supporters should get correct

1 of 11 Since what year has Craven Cottage been the home of Fulham FC 1892 1896 1900 1904

Pope has conceded 32 goals in 25 Premier League appearances this season, keeping seven clean sheets during that time.

Three of our writers here at FLW have shared their thoughts regarding Fulham’s interest in the Burnley shot-stopper…

Adam Jones

Pope is an excellent shot-stopper and that is probably his best asset, something that may be needed if the Cottagers want to give themselves a real chance of Premier League next time around.

They would only be able to pull this move off if they were promoted this season – but should they spend £20m on him? That’s a sizeable sum and officials at Craven Cottage will be having flashbacks to the summer of 2018 when they splashed the cash to no avail.

However, Pope is an established top-tier player and the west London outfit need as many players of his calibre as possible to remain in the top flight for the long term.

His kicking can be a weakness at times – and that may be a problem in terms of Marco Silva’s style of play – but the England international makes up for that with how commanding he can be.

Declan Harte

Nick Pope has years of valuable Premier League experience playing with Burnley.

Pope’s performances for Sean Dyche’s side have been worthy enough of an England call-up over the years.

This hasn’t been a vintage season for Pope, but he is still an exceptional shot-stopper and he surely still has plenty to give to the Premier League.

This would be a good addition to the Fulham side and would be a very sensible signing.

Simmey Hannifin-Donaldson

I think Nick Pope would be a good signing for most sides outside of the top six in the Premier League.

With that said, he would definitely be a good signing for Fulham if they could pull this off.

Marek Rodak has done fine for Fulham this season, but Pope, given his top-flight experience, would certainly represent an upgrade.

I wouldn’t say the goalkeeping position is a priority if Fulham go up, but if Burnley get relegated and Pope is available at a decent price, it could be a smart acquisition.