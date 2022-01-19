‘Would certainly make them a scarier proposition’ – Blackburn eyeing up transfer raid for Swansea player: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Blackburn Rovers are one of a number of clubs tracking the services of Swansea City attacking midfielder Jamie Paterson, according to Wales Online.

The 30-year-old signed a one-year deal with the Welsh club before the start of the current campaign and after scoring eight times and notching four assists in an electric start to the season, they extended his deal automatically by a further year.

However Paterson is at the centre of a dispute with the club regarding his contract and he made himself unavailable to play against his former side Huddersfield Town – one of the cluster of teams interested in signing him – at the weekend.

High-flying Rovers are one other team who are said to be vying for Paterson’s services but would he be a good fit at Ewood Park? The FLW team have had their say.

Ned Holmes

Looking to capitalise on the situation at Swansea City and sign Jamie Paterson is just good business.

Blackburn Rovers are in the race for the automatic promotion places but with Daryl Dike joining West Brom and Fulham finding some sensational form, they’ll need to continue to be at their best as the season wears on.

We’ve seen this term that Paterson is a match-winner and adding him to Tony Mowbray’s squad would certainly make them a scarier proposition for opposition sides.

That said, given Dilan Markanday has just joined from Tottenham you’d question whether this needs to be a top priority.

If it can be done cheaply then sure, do it. If not, then it might be best to look elsewhere.

Toby Wilding

This does feel as though it could be a rather useful signing for Blackburn, if they can get it done.

On the one hand, Paterson’s impressive record for Swansea this season, means there is no doubt he could be a useful asset for Tony Mowbray’s side with the goals and assists he can provide, as they look to claim promotion from the Championship.

Indeed, with only Ben Brereton Diaz scoring more than five league goals for Rovers this season, the addition of another player who clearly knows where the net is at this level such as Paterson, could be a big boost, not least with the Chilean international set to miss two games later this month due to World Cup qualifying duties.

Not only would this strengthen Blackburn, but with other clubs such as QPR and Huddersfield seemingly interested, it would also be a blow to some of their potential promotion rivals, meaning this does seem to be one well worth pursuing for Tony Mowbray and co.

Billy Mulley

I am a massive Jamie Paterson fan.

I think he has been one of the best free signings the Championship has seen in recent seasons, however, the latest news regarding his contract situation has created a lot of uncertainty.

Paterson has always been good at Championship level, but this season, he has found a whole new level, with the Swans reliant on him for creativity and end-product.

Not only would he brings all these attacking competencies to Blackburn’s front line, but he also brings versatility and a wealth experience of this level.

Blackburn possess some strong attacking options already, but there would be no harm in bringing in another talented attacker to bolster their promotion push.