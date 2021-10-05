‘Would certainly impress the fans’ – Plenty of Nottingham Forest fans react to Rodrigo Ely comment

One Nottingham Forest man who will be desperate to get out on the pitch amid the second-tier side’s much-improved form is Rodrigo Ely.

The 27-year-old centre-back, who is yet to make a single appearance for Steve Cooper’s men, arrived at the club on a free transfer at the start of last month following the expiration of his contract at Spanish Deportivo Alaves.

He signed a one-year contract on his arrival at the City Ground – and will need to get back to full fitness as quickly as possible if he wants to make a real impact in his first spell in England and earn another deal to remain in the Championship.

Quiz: Only a true expert on Nottingham Forest will get these 27 Reds quiz questions correct

1 of 27 Where did Nottingham Forest finish in the Championship in 2008/09? 17th 18th 19th 20th

He will have a big task in displacing the likes of Joe Worrall and Scott McKenna in the Forest defence, although their switch to playing three central defenders may help the Brazilian in his quest to maximise his minutes on the pitch.

The 27-year-old could easily replace Tobias Figueiredo in the starting lineup, with injuries and suspensions also coming into play throughout 2021/22.

Although he hasn’t had much of an impact on the pitch, he’s certainly made an impression on Forest fans off it.

Yesterday, he reacted on Twitter to a Forest fan scoring a worldie with him on FIFA 22, saying: “If I score a goal like this one at the City Ground I’ll go crazy.”

But how did fans of the East Midlands side react to this? Think he can convert a video game into reality? We take a look.

Not as crazy as us Rodrigo. https://t.co/hRl687MveL — LangdaleLad (@LangdaleLad) October 4, 2021

It would certainly impress the fans!! https://t.co/N6anzS08l8 — Gillbo (@gillbo64) October 4, 2021

You mean when not if 😉 — spencer clay (@spencerclay2) October 4, 2021

Looking forward to seeing you hit one like this against Derby — QuestionGuru (@Question__Guru) October 4, 2021

I think I can speak for all of us when I say… Same here mate!!!! — TomThorn (@ThornStinger) October 4, 2021

Looking forward to seeing you do this on your first team debut! — Mark Fox Music (@LordFoxworth) October 4, 2021

Standards are high at Forest. We'll accept nothing short of Mexes vs Inter from our cb's. — Huxley (@HuxleyHuxington) October 4, 2021