“Would certainly fit” – Preston join Bolton in transfer race for Fulham defender: The verdict

Preston North End are currently weighing up a move for Fulham full-back Marlon Fossey, as per a report from The Bolton News.

The 23-year-old, who spent the second half of last season on loan with Bolton Wanderers, is also wanted by the League One outfit.

Scoring once and providing five assists in 15 third tier outings, Fossey proved to be a real attacking threat on the right flank, whilst carrying out his defensive duties with competence.

Preston will be looking to bolster their wing-back positions, with Ryan Lowe placing a lot of importance in those areas of the pitch.

Three of our writers here at FLW have shared their thoughts regarding Preston’s interest in the Fulham defender…

Charlie Gregory

Marlon Fossey would fill a position of need for Preston and considering his level of talent already, PNE would be stupid not to really pursue a move for the player.

He showed flashes of his brilliance for Bolton and really impressed in the third tier. Granted, that is a league lower than the Championship but the ability that he showed on his loan spells suggests he could be the kind of player that would continue to grow and get better and better.

He’s 23-years-old too – and that is a perfect age for the player to join the club too. He has the potential to develop into one of the best in his position in the division and he would certainly fit into a wing-back role better than any other options at Deepdale right now.

The move would suit the player and the club down to the ground – and the Lilywhites should make sure he is one of the first names that comes through the door this summer, regardless of his injury issues.

Josh Cole

When you consider that Preston need to bolster their options at right-back this summer due to the fact that Joe Rafferty is set to leave the club, it may turn out to be a shrewd bit of business by the club if they are able to secure a deal for Fossey.

Loaned out to Bolton earlier this year, the Fulham full-back excelled during this particular loan spell as he provided six direct goal contributions in the third-tier and averaged a WhoScored match rating of 7.20 at this level.

Whereas it may take Fossey some time to adapt to life in the Championship, there is no reason why he cannot go on to become a regular starter for Preston next season.

By making strides in terms of his development, the 23-year-old could potentially help Preston move forward as a club later this year.

Simmey Hannifin-Donaldson

I’m not convinced this is the right move for Preston North End.

Whilst they undoubtedly need a right-back/right-wing-back this summer, Fossey may not be the answer.

The 23-year-old has never played at a higher level than League One, and failed to make his debut for Fulham’s senior side during his time at Craven Cottage.

That, combined with the fact he is coming off a knee injury, would make me look elsewhere this summer if I were Preston North End.