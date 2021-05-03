‘Would certainly be an interesting signing’ – Norwich City set sights on midfielder: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Norwich City are reportedly interested in a deal to sign Farense midfielder Ryan Gauld ahead of the summer transfer window according to TEAMtalk.

The Canaries have recently won promotion into the Premier League whilst under the management of Daniel Farke, and are clearly keen to add to their squad ahead of the 2021/22 campaign.

Gauld has been with Farense since 2019, having previously been on the books with Sporting CP and Scottish side Dundee United earlier in his career.

It appears as though Gauld won’t be short of options this summer either, with TEAMtalk claiming that Brighton and Hove Albion, Brentford, Blackburn Rovers, Sheffield United and Swansea City are all keen on landing his signature.

A move to Carrow Road could tempt Gauld though, with the Canaries planning for life back in the top-flight, after catching the eye with a number of strong performances in the Championship this term.

But would Gauld be a good addition to Daniel Farke’s team this summer?

We ask our Football League World writers to see what they make of this recent transfer rumour.

Ben Wignall:

Gauld would certainly be an interesting signing given his career trajectory, but I would have imagined that Norwich would be aiming slightly higher ahead of their return to the Premier League.

The Scottish attacking midfielder flattered to deceive in his loan spells away from Sporting Lisbon in recent years but he seems to have come of age for Farense in Portugal’s top flight this season.

Playing for a lowly club in what is a decent standard of football, Gauld has scored eight times and added six assists in 29 outings and that kind of record may prove he’s starting to develop into the player many expected him to become as a youngster.

Standing at just 5ft 6 in though, Gauld is a slight figure and he may just lack a physical element to be effective at the level – if I was Norwich I’d probably look elsewhere but if the price is right Gauld may just be worth a punt.

Chris Thorpe:

Gauld is a player who has arguably been a victim of his own success since moving to Portugal a few years ago.

He was tipped to be Scottish football’s next big thing at Dundee United and was swiftly snapped up by Sporting Lisbon.

His spell in the B team didn’t go to plan and he is now rebuilding his career abroad, and as seen with this rumour, attracting interest from elsewhere.

I think he would be a good back up option for the Canaries but if truth be told, I can’t see him being a regular starter under Daniel Farke, as his current starting eleven are playing out of their skins right now.

Chris Gallagher:

This would be a very good move for both parties.

Firstly, Gauld is a technical player that needs to play in a team that looks to keep the ball and attacks. Even in the Premier League, Daniel Farke will want Norwich to play on the front foot, so the Scotsman should fit in.

Then, for the club, this would be a real coup. To get an exciting talent on a free transfer would be a superb bit of business. Gauld’s numbers in Portugal this season have been outstanding, and that’s for a newly-promoted team. So, he is certainly ready to make the next step in his career and a switch to Carrow Road would be the right step for him.

Of course, there’s plenty of competition for his signature but Norwich look the perfect fit.