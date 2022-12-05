“Would certainly be a left-field choice” – Overseas club eye up Sunderland January transfer bid: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

With Ross Stewart’s contract set to expire next summer, another club have joined the race for the Sunderland star.

That is Olympiacos, as per Alan Nixon via Patreon, who reports that the forward is a surprise transfer target for the Greek giants.

FLW exclusively revealed recently that Sunderland were willing to sell Stewart in January if he did not agree to the lucrative new terms offered to him.

Although his contract does expire next summer, Sunderland are believed to hold the option to extend this by a further 12 months.

With all of the above said, we asked three of our FLW writers whether or not a move to the Greek side would represent a good career move for the Scottish forward.

Simmey Hannifin-Donaldson

I think this one all depends on where Ross Stewart’s ambitions lay to be honest.

If he has dreams of playing in the Premier League, for example, he’s probably better off with a domestic move or staying where is currently.

However, given they more often than not tend to play Champions League football, it would be hard to say a move to the Greek giants would not offer a step up in levels compared to where Stewart is currently.

If I were advising Stewart, I do think I’d suggest seeing out the season with Sunderland, and seeing what their summer plans are before decising on my next move.

There is huge potential at the Stadium of Light to achieve promotion in the next few years, the question is, can they do it quickly enough for Stewart?

Declan Harte

Stewart making the move to Greece would certainly be a left-field choice but it could be quite an exciting adventure.

The Greek giants are a regular fixture in European football, and have close ties to England through a shared ownership with Nottingham Forest.

It could be quite an enticing move, with the chance to compete on such a stage not necessarily on offer at other potential transfer destinations, meaning there are plenty of reasons to consider a move there.

Only the Scottish duo of Rangers and Celtic could realistically match that, however a move back to Scotland may prove the more obvious destination.

Renewing with Sunderland is obviously an option, but unless the Black Cats can manage a promotion push in 2023 then it is difficult to see the forward turning down a move away from the club when it is the likes of Olympiacos, Celtic and Rangers in the hunt for his signature.

Josh Cole

Whereas a move to Olympiacos could be tempting for Stewart, it could be argued that the forward should be looking to stay at Sunderland for the foreseeable future.

Since joining the Black Cats, the Scotland international has improved significantly as a player and is now a vital member of the club’s squad.

Having provided eight direct goal contributions in seven league appearances this season, Stewart has illustrated that he is capable of setting this division alight with his attacking displays.

By signing a new deal at the Stadium of Light, the forward could potentially go on to play a significant role in helping Sunderland achieve their long-term goal of returning to the Premier League.