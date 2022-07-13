“Would certainly be a big lift for the club” – Blackburn Rovers fan pundit issues verdict on potential Liverpool transfer agreement

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Terrace Talk’ series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Blackburn Rovers are lining up a transfer deal for outcasted Liverpool defender Ben Davies, as first reported by the Sky Sports Transfer Centre (July 10, 11am).

And in an update from the Daily Mail, talks are apparently ongoing between the two teams in an attempt to get the 26-year-old regular first-team football next season.

Davies, who joined the Reds from Blackburn’s Lancashire and Championship rivals Preston North End in February 2021 in a surprise £500,000 move, has not featured under Jurgen Klopp whatsoever since his move nearly 18 months ago.

After spending the 2021-22 season on loan at Sheffield United, Davies now looks set for another switch to the second tier, and FLW’s Blackburn fan pundit Toby Wilding believes it would be solid business for the club if a deal was to get over the line.

“This would definitely be a good signing for Blackburn,” Toby said.

“The pressure is certainly building on Rovers to start bringing some signings in and not least in that central defensive position after the departures of Darragh Lenihan and Jan Paul van Hecke at the end of last season, and obviously Davies looks like a very good player to fill one of those roles.

“Obviously with the pedigree he has from his Championship experience with Preston and then Sheffield United as well last season, the fact that he was part of a Blades team who made it all the way to the play-offs shows the intent that Rovers have in pursuing a signing like this.

“So it would certainly be a big lift for the club if they were able to pull this off.

“I think there is maybe one small concern around the fact that he’s more of a left-sided defender and Scott Wharton has been doing very well in that role over the past season or so, so in that sense it would maybe be a bit harsh on him.

“Nevertheless, if you get the opportunity to bring in a player with the sort of experience that Davies has and the profile he has, then I think you’ve got to take it, so definitely for me this is one that Rovers should be trying to get done if they can.”

The Verdict

Davies has plenty of Championship experience despite being just 26 years of age, and he’s someone that could slot in seamlessly at Blackburn.

He probably didn’t get as much first-team action as he would have liked at Sheffield United last season, but it’s pretty clear that he’s still a top second tier defender.

The Liverpool stint has probably stunted his development somewhat, but as he turns 27 next month, Davies is now reaching what should be his peak years.

Whether it’s a loan deal or a permanent one, Blackburn would do well to secure the services of Davies – even if it’s just for one season.