“Would be well worth the R’s reaching out” – Should QPR consider move for former Aston Villa and Norwich City boss? The verdict

With Queens Park Rangers having sacked Neil Critchley, naturally, talk has now moved on to whom he might be replaced by at Loftus Road.

One of the names linked so far has been Wycombe Wanderers boss Gareth Ainsworth, for example.

However, given there are a number of quality managers out there without a job at the moment, there are surely other potential candidates, too.

With that in mind, we asked three of our FLW writers if QPR should be considering a move for former Aston Villa and Norwich boss Dean Smith to fill the void left by Critchley.

Here’s what they had to say…..

Ned Holmes

Definitely.

Things didn’t work out for him at Norwich City but the job Dean Smith did at Aston Villa and, to a certain extent, at Brentford are proof of what a fantastic coach he is at Championship level.

With the Bees, he built an exciting team on a shoestring budget while he took Villa back to the Premier League.

Given the R’s aren’t one of the richer Championship clubs but hold promotion ambitions, Smith’s experience could be perfect for them.

Whether or not he would be interested is a different question altogether.

Simmey Hannifin-Donaldson

It would certainly be well worth the R’s reaching out to gauge his interest in my opinion.

Things didn’t quite go to plan with Norwich City in the Championship this season but we know Smith has great pedigree in the division.

Indeed, he did a decent job at establishing Brentford as a Championship side before eventually going on to lead Aston Villa back to the Premier League and keep them there before things turned sour last season.

Realistically, a Premier League club are not going to come knocking, meaning Smith may have to consider a Championship club as his step back into management.

There’s no reason QPR couldn’t be that club and he certainly has the experience to make a success of things.

Billy Mulley

I think Dean Smith is a manager that could get QPR back firing again but could be too expensive of an option for the Rs to pursue.

I think he is someone who would stylistically meet the demands of what the QPR hierarchy would like and is one of the better names that are currently out there.

Whether Smith would be interested in the role is another question but I think that the QPR vacancy is still quite an appealing job, despite the recent poor run they’ve been on.

If he is within budget, then Smith might be a good candidate to succeed Critchley but the likes of Nathan Jones and Chris Wilder would be better.