‘Would be very surprised’, ‘What are people expecting?’ – These Nottingham Forest fans react as club linked with striker transfer swoop

Nottingham Forest are in talks with Facundo Ferreyra as they consider bringing in the striker on a free transfer.

🚨Facundo Ferreyra está en negociaciones con el Nottingham Forest de la segunda división de Inglaterra.

*️⃣Ambas partes ven con buenos ojos la oportunidad, pero el acuerdo todavía no está cerca de cerrarse.

*️⃣El "Chucky" tiene el pase en su poder. pic.twitter.com/QMpv1dqPe9 — César Luis Merlo (@CLMerlo) September 7, 2021

The Reds had a very busy window as Chris Hughton looks to strengthen his squad but they failed to bring in a number nine before the deadline as they look for competition for Lewis Grabban and Lyle Taylor.

Therefore, you’d have to think a striker would be under consideration if the right player came up and reporter César Luis Merlo has stated that talks have begun with Ferreyra over a potential switch.

The 30-year-old has been without a club since leaving Celta Vigo over the summer, where he endured a tough spell. That followed a worrying recent trend for Ferreyra, who hasn’t made the impact expected at Benfica, Newcastle and Espanyol over the years. However, he did shine for Shakhtar after moving to the Ukrainian giants from Argentina.

Did these 25 players make more or less than 100 Nottingham Forest appearances?

1 of 25 Did Robert Earnshaw feature in more or less than 100 Forest games? More Less

That mixed recent record means that Ferreyra has divided opinion among the Forest support, although some did rightly point out that even when he has struggled, it’s been at a higher level than the Championship.

Here we look at some of the reaction from Twitter…

Fair enought what are people expecting could not get one over the line before the window shuts so trying to fet someone in even if its a short term deal is better then relying on Grabban and Taylor if one gets injired then we are in a mess — Peter Hutchinson (@PeterHutchins11) September 7, 2021

Someone we've been linked with before. Hopefully just til end of the season if so. #NFFC — Steve Stone's Mullet (@RedDogCam) September 7, 2021

He’s 30. Won’t happen — Throwing Copper (@copper_throwing) September 7, 2021

I would be very surprised if this is true. Signing 30 year old strikers are a thing of the past… #nffc https://t.co/gzbOkjBYdR — Luke Musto (@LukeMusto1) September 7, 2021

Used to be a prolific anytime scorer bet for Shakhtar back in the day https://t.co/8tQ99JaoPW — ReissNFFC (@ReissNFFC) September 7, 2021

Would definitely welcome a different option up top. Free agent and spent his whole career at a higher level than us https://t.co/61P571vGQl — Gaurav Gupta (@NottinghamGupta) September 7, 2021

Not saying anything yet #nffc But he struggled to adapted , hopefully be different this time and definitely a different type of striker https://t.co/0AX23tuzDb pic.twitter.com/IeoKPChiol — Will (@Willsmithnffc) September 7, 2021