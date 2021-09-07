Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Nottingham Forest

‘Would be very surprised’, ‘What are people expecting?’ – These Nottingham Forest fans react as club linked with striker transfer swoop

Published

7 mins ago

on

Nottingham Forest are in talks with Facundo Ferreyra as they consider bringing in the striker on a free transfer.

The Reds had a very busy window as Chris Hughton looks to strengthen his squad but they failed to bring in a number nine before the deadline as they look for competition for Lewis Grabban and Lyle Taylor.

Therefore, you’d have to think a striker would be under consideration if the right player came up and reporter César Luis Merlo has stated that talks have begun with Ferreyra over a potential switch.

The 30-year-old has been without a club since leaving Celta Vigo over the summer, where he endured a tough spell. That followed a worrying recent trend for Ferreyra, who hasn’t made the impact expected at Benfica, Newcastle and Espanyol over the years. However, he did shine for Shakhtar after moving to the Ukrainian giants from Argentina.

That mixed recent record means that Ferreyra has divided opinion among the Forest support, although some did rightly point out that even when he has struggled, it’s been at a higher level than the Championship.

Here we look at some of the reaction from Twitter…


