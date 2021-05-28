‘Would be very happy with all three’ – Many Ipswich fans react as club plot Sunderland transfer raid

Ipswich Town are reportedly plotting a transfer raid on Sunderland, with three players emerging on Paul Cook’s radar.

It promises to be a busy summer for Cook, who has told a majority of his players that they are free to find new clubs as he prepares to overhaul his squad.

There is likely to be many incomings this summer, and according to the East Anglian Daily Times, three Sunderland players are on the club’s radar.

Charlie Wyke, Josh Hawkes and Max Power are all said to be of interest, with the latter recently being let go at the end of his contract.

Can you name the Ipswich Town player who has been carded the most in each of the last 16 seasons?

1 of 16 2020/21 Flynn Downes Andre Dozzell Myles Kenlock Gwion Edwards

Power has worked with Cook before at Wigan, helping the Latics win promotion from League One in 2017/18 before moving to the Stadium of Light.

Wyke, meanwhile, is also out of contract on Wearside, but the club have offered their 32-goal forward a new deal amid interest from elsewhere.

Hawkes, on the other hand, is seen as a highly-rated young prospect, with the attacking midfielder scoring 13 goals in 19 starts for their Under-23s’ this term.

Here, then, we take a look at Ipswich fans’ reactions to a potential raid on the Black Cats…

This is more like it. Ambitious in that they’ll have lots of takers, an improvement on what we had but still realistic, sensible and affordable targets. More of these please — Richard Proctor (@RichardProctor3) May 27, 2021

Have to laugh at Power being considered “too attacking”. For a team that failed to score in six games of our “easy run in” obviously the last thing we’d want is an attacking player. — Illy (@illinoisblue) May 27, 2021

Wyke makes no sense. They say he does nothing on the pitch and doesn't run. We need a worker as a 1 up front and Cook hates lazy players. I cant see it working as anything more than super sub when going two up front and he wont want to be that. — Like a Dragon with an Ichibum. (@lazyboyblue) May 27, 2021

Scored 30 goals. Played in a 4231 for Sunderland. Cook only plays 4231. It’s as simple as that. Get a proper winger or attacking mid, 15 goals min. No one would turn him down — Jack (@jacklaneee) May 27, 2021

Wyke IMO would be a good signing, just by the fact that we could attract him away from Sunderland. — Johnny Duncan (@JohnnyDuncan) May 27, 2021

It does not matter how much money we have, players still need to want to come here! Move on, next! — Dids (@afrodids) May 27, 2021

Ipswich 'Til I Die, documentary, 2021/22 — Stephen Carter (Badger) (@steve78itfc) May 27, 2021

Would be very happy with all three — George Marriott (@OnlyOneGeorge) May 27, 2021

Wyke would be a fantastic signing. Okay he may not have quite as good a season and would need good service but a ‘target man’ who can also score is a rarity

Given he’s played for cook before I’d say there’s a strong chance power would end up here if we are interested https://t.co/yOSvW1kKm1 — Ed Banthorp (@BigEdBanthorp) May 27, 2021