Ipswich Town

‘Would be very happy with all three’ – Many Ipswich fans react as club plot Sunderland transfer raid

Published

15 mins ago

on

Ipswich Town are reportedly plotting a transfer raid on Sunderland, with three players emerging on Paul Cook’s radar.

It promises to be a busy summer for Cook, who has told a majority of his players that they are free to find new clubs as he prepares to overhaul his squad.

There is likely to be many incomings this summer, and according to the East Anglian Daily Times, three Sunderland players are on the club’s radar.

Charlie Wyke, Josh Hawkes and Max Power are all said to be of interest, with the latter recently being let go at the end of his contract.

Power has worked with Cook before at Wigan, helping the Latics win promotion from League One in 2017/18 before moving to the Stadium of Light.

Wyke, meanwhile, is also out of contract on Wearside, but the club have offered their 32-goal forward a new deal amid interest from elsewhere.

Hawkes, on the other hand, is seen as a highly-rated young prospect, with the attacking midfielder scoring 13 goals in 19 starts for their Under-23s’ this term.

Here, then, we take a look at Ipswich fans’ reactions to a potential raid on the Black Cats…


Nottingham-based journalist who regularly covers Nottingham Forest home and away.

