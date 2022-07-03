“Would be very happy” – Birmingham City fan pundit shares thoughts on Blues interest in Norwich City man

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Terrace Talk’ series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Birmingham City have been interested in making a summer move for Norwich City winger Przemyslaw Placheta, with the Blues reportedly moving closer to securing a loan deal for the 24-year-old, as per a report from Polish media outlet Meczyki.

The winger has been unable to feature regularly at Carrow Road following his 2020 summer move from Slask.

The Blues, who have now parted company with Lee Bowyer, will be striving to avoid the Championship drop when the new campaign kicks off, in what has been a difficult summer thus far.

Addressing Birmingham’s strengthened interest in the Placheta, Birmingham City fan pundit Tom Oxland told FLW: “I’d be open to the signing of Placheta, you know, he does offer a bit of pace going forward and I remember when he signed for Norwich it was quite an exciting signing at the time. There was a lot of hope and potential around him.

“Definitely hasn’t hit the heights he was supposed to, and I’ve not heard great things from Norwich fans but I feel like Birmingham City is a club, historically we’ve been a good club for players looking for a second chance, and we’ve always offered that.

“And, nine times out of ten it tends to work out.

“So, I would be very happy with that because I do feel that we are lacking in pace going forward but to be honest, I’d take signing anyone at the moment.

“It’s been a very boring transfer window so far.”

The verdict

As Tom quite rightly mentions, it has been a very quiet window for Birmingham fans, with the ongoing takeover saga and managerial chaos taking priority over their summer transfer business.

With the club now parting company with Bowyer, it remains to be seen if this decision could help accelerate Birmingham’s summer.

A player who needs to revitalise his career, after a move to Norwich that has not quite worked out as he would have planned, St Andrew’s could be an ideal destination.

With Birmingham looking to kick on after last season’s 20th-placed finish, Placheta would be a strong addition and a big boost in improving the current situation.