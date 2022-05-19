“Would be unnecessary” – West Brom fan pundit reacts as Baggies eye transfer move for Premier League player

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Terrace Talk’ series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

West Bromwich Albion will be considering how to replace Sam Johnstone next season and the Baggies are interested in a move for Newcastle United’s Karl Darlow, according to The Sun.

Darlow has struggled to establish himself as first choice on Tyneside since signing from Nottingham Forest in the summer of 2014.

With Eddie Howe looking to go in a different direction in terms of the club’s style of play, there could be a shake-up in the goalkeeping department.

The Baggies have underperformed in both boxes this season and the 31-year-old could be a calming influence in the second tier next term.

FLW’s West Brom fan pundit Matt has his reservations over a deal for Darlow this summer.

Speaking to Football League World, Matt said: “The potential signing of Karl Darlow would be unnecessary, after extending the contracts of both David Button and Alex Palmer, I don’t think a goalkeeper of Darlow’s stature is necessary as such.

“Whilst we probably do need a third choice goalkeeper, I’m not sure that going for someone on Premier League wages, who’s obviously had experience of being a number one at a Premier League club, is the best idea.

“I’m not convinced by that and maybe I’d be looking for a younger option, or even more of a veteran option, someone like Ben Foster.

“I can understand why Steve Bruce would want one (a third choice goalkeeper), Karl Darlow could be a good third choice option, it just depends of the financial outlay and how you can spend your money in the best possible fashion.”