‘Would be unfair to write him off’ – Leeds United identify potential Ben White replacement: The verdict

Leeds United are interested in signing Coventry City defender Michael Rose this summer, as per reports from Football Insider.

The 24-year-old has been a key player for Coventry this season, helping the Sky Blues win the League One title after their campaign was curtailed.

The centre-half joined Coventry from Ayr United in the summer, and he has since made 40 appearances across all competitions for Mark Robins’ side.

With only a year left on his contract, though, Leeds are said to be interested in signing the centre-half in order to solve their defensive dilemma.

Should Leeds miss on signing Ben White in the summer, and they could potentially return to the Premier League with only senior centre-half at the club, in Liam Cooper.

Juan Foyth and Daniel Ayala are said to be targets for Marcelo Bielsa, but with Rose now appearing on Leeds’ radar, the FLW team discuss whether he’d be a good signing for the Whites…

Jacob Potter

I think this could be a smart bit of business by Leeds.

Rose has been brilliant for Coventry City this season, and has played a key role in their promotion into the Championship under the management of Mark Robins.

It’s looking increasingly unlikely that Marcelo Bielsa’s side are going to be able to sign Ben White on a permanent deal, so they need to turn their attentions elsewhere heading into the summer transfer window.

Rose is only 24, and has plenty of room to further his development in senior football, and could thrive under the guidance of an experienced manager like Bielsa.

I’m not sure he’d be a regular in the starting XI with Leeds if they were promoted though, as I still think they need experienced Premier League players in their squad.

But signing Rose would be a good bit of business as they look towards the future.

Ned Holmes

I like this but it’s too much of a risk if they’re not planning to add a more experienced centre-back as well.

Coventry have played an attractive style of football this season and Rose has been required to play the ball out of the back, meaning he should fit in at Bielsa’s Leeds.

The 24-year-old’s been impressive as the Sky Blues have claimed the League One title this season but is he Premier League ready? I’m not so sure.

Their Ben White gamble has proved a masterstroke but if they’re preparing for a season in the top flight, relying on Rose seems a real risk.

If Rose is arriving to bolster Bielsa’s options at centre-back and more additions are planned, then I think it’s a good move.

George Dagless

It could be.

He’s a good player that’s helped Coventry get into the Championship and I expect him to attract plenty of interest this summer.

The Sky Blues have a chance of keeping him thanks to their promotion but, even so, if a club like Leeds comes calling it will be hard to say no.

Leeds are likely to be in the Premier League and, even if Ben White stays for next season, they are also likely to be wanting new defenders to come into the club.

They’ll want players that can develop under Marcelo Bielsa and Rose ticks several boxes, so I could see this one working out if it happened.

George Harbey

Rose is undoubtedly a hugely talented player who has enjoyed a really positive first season at Coventry, and there’s bound to be interest because of that.

He looks to be dominant in the air and good on the ball, so those two attributes would make him a perfect type of player for Marcelo Bielsa’s side.

I don’t think that Rose is good enough just yet to be playing in the Premier League, week in, week out for Leeds, and they would need to bring in another experienced head to support Liam Cooper if they fail to sign White.

Bielsa is a fantastic coach though and Ben White hadn’t played above League One before his move to Leeds, so it would be unfair to write him off.