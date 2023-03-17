Blackburn Rovers head to Sheffield United for a lunchtime kick-off in the FA Cup quarter finals on Sunday.

Rovers will not want the competition to distract them from their promotion push in the Championship, but the opportunity to secure a day-out at Wembley Stadium in the semi finals cannot be ignored.

Blackburn appear to have made progress on the pitch this season, the first since Jon Dahl Tomasson replaced Tony Mowbray at Ewood Park, despite a fairly quiet summer transfer window.

Sammie Szmodics was relegated with a whimper at Peterborough United last season, but Rovers saw something in the midfielder and the gamble has certainly paid off in his contributions this term.

None more memorable than bagging the second goal in a 2-1 win at Leicester City in the last round.

A lot has changed in the space of a year for Szmodics, who could realistically play at Wembley Stadium twice in the next few months, and the 27-year-old was up for the challenge of taking on the Blades when he appeared on Football Daily's 72+.

He said: "We've had a bit of an up and down season, but we've found a bit of form.

"To play in the quarter final of the FA Cup is a dream so to get through to a Wembley semi final would be unbelievable for us all."

The Verdict

It has been a very tough period since relegation from the Premier League both on and off the pitch for Rovers.

Therefore, despite the distraction from league action, it would be a great occasion for supporters to have a day-out at Wembley to celebrate the progress they have made recently and as a reward for their commitment through some very tough times.

It would not be a surprise to see Paul Heckingbottom field a weakened side due to their situation in the automatic promotion race and that would open the door a touch for Rovers to keep their FA Cup dream alive.