‘Would be top of my list’ – Harry Redknapp identifies ideal Tindall replacement at AFC Bournemouth

Harry Redknapp believes John Terry is the ideal candidate to replace Jason Tindall at AFC Bournemouth.

Bournemouth – who have lost their last four games in the Championship – made the decision to part company with Tindall following a 2-1 defeat to Sheffield Wednesday on Tuesday night.

The Cherries have dropped down to sixth in the league standings, and their grip on the automatic promotion places has loosened.

Bournemouth will now be looking to find a replacement for Tindall, with Harry Redknapp throwing John Terry’s name into the hat.

Terry has been Dean Smith’s right-hand man at Aston Villa since 2018, overseeing the Villans’ promotion to the Premier League.

He has previously been linked with the vacant managerial role at Derby County, but is still yet to step into management.

Speaking to talkSPORT, Redknapp said: “Well I think John would be a fantastic manager, I’ve said it from when I first really got to know him and saw how professional he was.

“Even just being around him at different things I’ve done like charity games, I managed a game at Old Trafford one day when John played. His professionalism and just everything about him I just think given the opportunity he could be a really top class manager.

“If I was a chairman looking for a manager now, John Terry would be top of my list.

“If you want to get into management, I couldn’t think of a better club than Bournemouth. It really is a good, well run club, good players. It’s all there for somebody to come in and make a big success of it.”

Sky Sports’ Mark McAdam believes that Bournemouth will take their time in finding a successor for Tindall, and an internal appointment won’t be made.

The Verdict

Terry is an up and coming coach who will have learnt a lot from Dean Smith during his time at Villa Park.

However, Bournemouth have tried the up and coming route with Tindall and Eddie Howe in some ways, but it hasn’t worked out.

I think experience is needed, especially if the Cherries want to get promoted to the Premier League this season and return to the top-flight at the first time of asking.

It would be an interesting appointment, and somewhat of a gamble to be honest.