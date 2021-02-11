‘Would be the right move’ – Nottingham Forest face summer decision on 31-year-old: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more

Samba Sow is among a host of Nottingham Forest players who are set to be out of contract at the end of the season.

The 31-year-old has been a key player under both Sabri Lamouchi and Chris Hughton since arriving from Dynamo Moscow last season.

The combative midfielder has made 34 starts in the Championship across two seasons, providing plenty of steel and drive in the middle of the park for the Reds.

Injuries have hampered Sow’s progress at the City Ground, but there can be no denying that he is one of Forest’s most effective, important players on his day.

With his contract expiring at the end of the season, we discuss the midfielder’s future on Trentside, and whether or not he should be offered an extended stay in the East Midlands…

Sam Rourke

100% in my eyes.

When fully fit and on song, Sow is an excellent Championship midfielder that offers real presence in the middle of the park.

He has all the physical qualities that you need as a defensive midfielder and he’s done well to adapt to the rigours and demands of Championship football.

Of course, he is 31 and reaching the latter stages of his career but a new one or two year deal for Sow should certainly be considered by Forest.

As aforementioned, if you can keep Sow fit he would be a regular starter in the middle of the park for me with his ability to sweep up and recycle possession standing out.

I feel at times this season that Chris Hughton’s side have missed his presence in the middle of the park, so the Reds should be looking to keep hold of him.

George Dagless

I think so.

I don’t think there was ever a doubt over his quality and ability at Forest, he just obviously had fitness problems that were frustrating.

He’s had a better run in the side this season and has shown his importance in the middle of the park, however, and, even with Forest’s depth in midfield, I think they’ll be looking to keep him.

He’ll want to keep playing for the rest of the campaign and showing what he can do but I would say it would make sense to keep him at the City Ground for sure.

Did these 15 former Nottingham Forest players leave for a higher or lower fee than they arrived for?

1 of 15 Britt Assombalonga? Higher Lower

Ned Holmes

Yes, I think so.

Forest may have a bloated squad but Sow has been a useful option this season – particularly in their impressive run over the Christmas period.

The physicality he brings is unlike any of the other options in the Reds’ squad, while with James Garner and Filip Krovinovic both scheduled to return to their parent clubs in the summer it makes sense to keep the 31-year-old at the City Ground.

At his age, you’d imagine it won’t be too costly for Forest to extend his deal but they should be looking to keep it to two more years at the most.

There’s no rush from the Reds’ perspective but keeping hold of him would be the right move in my eyes.