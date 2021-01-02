‘Would be the perfect way to start 2021’ – Celtic eye agreement for EFL player: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Preston North End midfielder Ben Pearson has been the subject of contact from Celtic, who are looking to strike a pre-contract agreement with the midfielder.

As per Sky Sports’ Transfer Centre (01/01, 18:34), as Pearson’s deal at Preston runs down, Celtic have made contact and look keen to strike an agreement this month.

That potential deal would see him move for free the following window.

Here, our writers discuss Pearson to Celtic…

Phil Spencer

This would be a great signing for Celtic.

Ben Pearson is a player who has already shown that he has the capability to play at a much higher level.

The Bhoys need players who are up for the fight of challenging for silverware and the 25-year-old certainly fits the bill in that sense.

If Neil Lennon’s side come knocking for the midfielder it will be incredibly difficult for him to turn down a move to one of Britain’s biggest sides.

It seems like a deal that makes perfect sense, and given his contract situation I imagine that Preston will be very worried by their interest.

Ned Holmes

This could be a really smart bit of business from Celtic.

Their struggles this season have illustrated that changes are needed in their squad and bringing in someone like Pearson, who can anchor their midfield and perhaps be Scott Brown’s long-term replacement, is a step in the right direction.

He’s pulled the strings at Championship level and I have confidence he’s ready to join the Hoops.

Signing him on a pre-contract represents an excellent bit of business – particularly at a time when money is tighter than ever.

Getting this done would be the perfect way to start 2021.

Toby Wilding

I could see this being a good signing for Celtic.

Pearson has shown during his time with Preston that he can be an absolutely dominant figure in the centre of midfield, something which you feel every team needs at some point during a season at the very least.

As a result, you do feel as though Pearson is someone who could help Celtic to really control games in the middle of the park, and his tenacity means he is certainly someone who would surely relish the challenge of hotly contested encounters such as the Auld Firm derby.

With that in mind, and the fact that his contract situation means he is available for very little from a financial perspective, it would be a surprise if there is not plenty of interest that emerges in Pearson over the coming weeks and months, Celtic could be advised to get this done quickly, before another club beats them to it, something which could then come back to bite them.