‘Would be the perfect kind of signing’ – Hull City plot move for 26-y/o Middlesbrough man: The verdict

Ned Holmes

There’s a lot to like about Lewis Wing and I think he’d make a fantastic addition for Hull.

He really impressed me while on loan at Rotherham last season and he’s happy to do the hard work needed in midfield but offers something in the final third as well.

That sort of player could be vital for Hull, whose target will be staying in the Championship, and his experience in the second tier is another boost for them.

There’s a fair bit of interest but if the Tigers can win the race for him, this will represent a smart bit of business.

Jordan Rushworth

This would be the perfect kind of signing for Hull City to make this summer, with Lewis Wing a player that is a proven Championship quality midfielder but also someone that might well be available for a move this summer with his Middlesbrough future in doubt.

Wing was excellent for most of his loan spell with Rotherham United in the second half of last season and he showed that he brings to the table extra quality and composure in possession. While he also weighed in with two important goals and provided two assists to show that he can make a real impact going forwards.

These are the types of signings that Hull need to ensure that they re-establish themselves back in the Championship next term. Wing would add a lot of extra quality to their options in the middle of the park and help to give them that bit of extra quality that they need to enjoy a good season in the English second tier.

It would be a case of Middlesbrough’s loss very much being Hull’s gain if they can pull it off. There are other interested parties though so it will not be stragithforward to get it over the line.

Toby Wilding

This might not be a bad signing for Hull City in all fairness.

Wing was impressive in the Championship for a Rotherham side battling relegation during the second half of last season, so he could be capable of making an impact for the Tigers.

Indeed, his experience of the second-tier may well be useful for Hull next season, and the ability to make things happen that he seems to possess could certainly make him an exciting prospect to watch for the club’s fans.

Having already brought in Andy Cannon and George Moncur this summer, it would be interesting to see where Wing might fit in in central midfield for Grant McCann’s side next season, but that strength in depth might not be a bad thing, given Hull are going to be looking to do all they can to avoid a swift return to League One next season.