“Would be the perfect fit” – West Brom interested in swoop for 27-year-old: The verdict

West Bromwich Albion are reportedly one of the sides interested in signing Joe Rothwell following his release from Blackburn Rovers.

Rothwell has made 41 appearances in 2021/22 for Blackburn, scoring three goals and registering 10 assists.

However, with no agreement in place to extend his stay at Ewood Park, the midfielder will be on the move.

As per John Percy of The Telegraph, there’s interest from Nottingham Forest and also West Brom, as Steve Bruce plans for a sustained push for the top-six in 2022/23.

Our writers discuss the possibility of West Brom moving for the 27-year-old:

Chris Gallagher

This would be a fantastic signing for Albion.

Steve Bruce has promised big changes at The Hawthorns this summer and the reality is that he needs four or five players to go straight into the team. So, it’s about identifying quality, but he is also is on a budget, meaning it won’t be easy.

So, with Rothwell available on a free transfer, you’d say he would be the perfect signing for the Baggies. His form with Blackburn over the years, but particularly this season, shows he is a top midfielder at this level. The 27-year-old would bring drive and quality to the centre of the park, with his ten assists showing he has that ability to find a pass that Albion have lacked at times.

The obvious issue is the competition that they face for his signature, with Bournemouth and Forest thought to be keen, but that shows what a coup it would be if Bruce can convince Rothwell to move to the West Midlands.

Ned Holmes

This could be a fantastic signing for the Baggies.

Steve Bruce has made it no secret he wants to add some more creativity in midfield and Joe Rothwell could provide just that.

When Rovers were in form this season, Rothwell was a key force in the centre of the park and he could be just what Albion need next term.

Given Bournemouth and Nottingham Forest are both keen, landing the 27-year-old would be something of a coup and would add further balance to the squad.

If they can get it done early, it would be a fantastic way to start the summer and a real momentum boost.

Adam Jones

This would be the perfect fit for Albion.

With Alex Mowatt failing to match this goalscoring contributions record from last term and their forwards struggling for much of the season, they need someone who can play a big role going forward and this is what Rothwell can do from midfield.

His goals and assists nearly took Blackburn to the play-offs and it wouldn’t be a surprise to see him have a similar impact at The Hawthorns.

The Baggies certainly need another forward to come in to support Daryl Dike – but this addition would go some way in addressing their lack of quality in the final third.

On a free transfer as well, that’s a big bonus for a side that spent a hefty fee on Dike in January so they should be looking to go the extra mile to get this deal over the line.