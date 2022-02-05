‘Would be terrific business’ – West Ham eye Fulham deal as defensive solution: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Fulham defender Tosin Adarabioyo is reportedly on West Ham United’s radar ahead of the summer.

Journalist Alex Crook has told GiveMeSport that the centre-back is one of three Craven Cottage players that Adarabioyo is among them.

David Moyes is understood to have wanted to strengthen the centre of his defence in January but a signing was not made.

So, would he be a good signing for the Hammers? And do they need him?

We quizzed our FLW writers for their thoughts…

Marcus Ally

One area of the pitch the Hammers need to strengthen is centre-back, they may face competition from higher places for Adarabioyo’s services but he would be a great signing for the club.

Due to his age, West Ham would probably be comfortable investing significantly in the Manchester City academy graduate, however, Fulham will be confident of hanging onto him until at least the summer of 2023.

The Hammers’ bargaining power does shrink significantly if they are unable to offer Adarabioyo European football and Marco Silva appears to be getting the best out of him at the moment.

It would be terrific business if they could pull it off, but they may have to offer astronomical numbers to lure him to the London Stadium.

Adam Jones

January was probably the perfect opportunity for Adarabioyo to head to the London Stadium with Angelo Ogbonna out – and considering they have been looking at the likes of Rob Dickie and Dael Fry – it wouldn’t be a surprise if they were actively weighing up a move for the Fulham man as another EFL star.

This could be a very good move for the 24-year-old considering the Hammers genuinely need another option there – and it was a surprise they didn’t move for a centre-back last month. It was also a major shock to see them not bring in a striker, but that’s a topic for another day.

It would be quite a daunting task to get past the likes of Issa Diop, Kurt Zouma and Ogbonna in the pecking order next term – but from West Ham’s point of view – a capable fourth centre-back like Adarabioyo will only strengthen their hopes of being a top-half side for years to come.

He may be 24 already – but it still feels as though he could get much better and that will come with more Premier League experience – so this is an investment well worth making even if they go on to cash in on him.

He could be worth a lot more in years to come.

Ben Wignall

It’s perhaps a surprise that West Ham didn’t sign a centre-back in the January window due to Angelo Ogbonna’s long-term knee injury and Adarabioyo would have been a good fit.

Since leaving Man City on a permanent basis, the defender has come on leaps and bounds with his development and is one of the top centre-backs in the Championship now.

At the age of 24 as well he still has time to develop some of his skills and you’d say that considering he played a full season in the Premier League in 2020-21, he’s ready to make that step back up again.

This is a case of if he’s going to get guaranteed first-team football at the London Stadium, and with the likes of Issa Diop and Kurt Zouma there you’d have to say it wouldn’t be a certainty.

He would be a decent signing though for West Ham – however with Fulham probably heading back to the top flight anyway next season, I’d probably try and stick around at Craven Cottage if I was Adarabioyo and try to negotiate a new contract, with his current deal expiring in the summer of 2023.